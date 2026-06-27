WWE Night of Champions Live Streaming: Match Card; When, Where To Watch Online?

WWE will return to Saudi Arabia this weekend as the Night of Champions gets underway. The show, which starts June 27, will bring out the latest chapter in some of pro wrestling's most intense rivalries.

With a new King and Queen of the Ring set to be crowned at the Night of Champions, and SummerSlam due in August, several wrestlers will be vying to cement their place in contention for a title.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 Venue

The matches will be held at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Full Match Card

Seth Rollins vs Bron Breakker (Steel Cage Match)

Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will enter the Steel Cage to battle it out at WWE Night of Champions. Breakker was on Rollins' side in The Vision.

Trick Williams vs Ricky Saints (United States Championship)

Trick Williams has made his mark in WWE since he emerged on SmackDown. He won the United States title from Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

Both Ricky Saints and Carmelo Hayes put themselves up as contenders to challenge Williams. Saints beat Hayes in the eliminator to set up a fight against the defending United States Champion.

Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill (Women's United States Championship)

Tiffany Stratton is set to defend the Women's United States Championship against Jade Cargill. Cargill won the Queen of the Ring last year, but she failed to snatch the championship gold from Stratton. This edition of Night of Champions gives Cargill another chance to settle scores and get the title.

Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan (Queen of the Ring Finals)

Liv Morgan already holds the Women's World Championship. But she will step up into the ring against Iyo Sky for the Queen of the Ring finals since she wants all of the titles.

For Sky, the journey hasn't been easy with a Fatal 4-Way Match against Roxanne Perez, Giulia and Lash Legend, and a brutal bout with Raquel Rodriguez in the semifinals.

Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi (King of the Ring Finals)

The King of the Ring final will be a clash between Jey Uso and Oba Femi. The stakes are high, as the winner will challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

All eyes will be on Oba Femi and if he manages to continue his dominating streak with a title win.

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn (Undisputed WWE Championship)

Cody Rhodes will go up against both Gunther and Sami Zayn in a triple-threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship. For Rhodes, the match is a chance to settle his issues with Gunther after their rivalry exploded at WWE Clash in Italy.

Zayn, too, has made critical comments about Rhodes. He also cost Gunther his title rematch, leading to a bitter dispute. The wrestler will face both Rhodes and Gunther at the same time as he enters his first world title match after the Royal Rumble.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 Date, Start Time

The Night of Champions starts at 10:30 p.m. IST on Saturday.

WWE Night of Champions 2026: How To Watch Live Telecast?

The WWE Night of Champions 2026 matches will not be telecasted on any television channel in India.

WWE Night of Champions 2026: How To Watch Live Streaming?

Fans can tune into the Netflix app and website to watch the live streaming of the matches.

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