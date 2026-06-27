A Rs 1 Crore Minimum: Anthropic Shells Out Big Even For Lowest-Paid H-1B AI Talent

Even Anthropic's lowest-paid H-1B employees earn more than Rs 1 crore a year in base salary, underscoring the fierce battle for artificial intelligence talent as the AI startup races toward what could be a $1 trillion stock market debut later this year.

A Business Insider analysis of Anthropic's H-1B visa sponsorship filings for roughly 80 roles certified in the first two quarters of fiscal 2026 offers a rare glimpse into the company's compensation structure.

The standout figure was a Member of Technical Staff role with a base salary of $1.38 million (around Rs 13.06 crore). Another employee with the same designation was certified at $1.12 million (around Rs 10.60 crore).

The filings do not include bonuses or stock awards, which typically account for a significant portion of compensation at high-growth AI companies. Anthropic, currently valued at around $965 billion, has seen early employees' stock options appreciate sharply.

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Even at the lower end of the pay scale, Anthropic's largest job category starts at $133,952 (around Rs 1.27 crore) in base salary. Several non-engineering teams, including legal, finance and partnerships—also begin well above Rs 1.7 crore annually.

Among other roles disclosed in the filings:

- Member of Technical Staff (Manager): Up to $850,000 (Rs 8.04 crore)

- Reinforcement Learning Researcher: Up to $500,000 (Rs 4.73 crore)

- Product Design Manager: Up to $385,000 (Rs 3.64 crore)

- Commercial Counsel: Up to $320,000 (Rs 3.03 crore)

- Partnerships: $227,760-$248,500 (Rs 2.15 crore- Rs 2.35 crore)

The salary data highlights the escalating competition for top AI talent. Meta, Google and OpenAI have all ramped up compensation packages in recent years as they compete to attract and retain elite researchers and engineers.

According to SignalFire, Anthropic has maintained higher employee retention than several rival AI labs. The company has also successfully recruited researchers from Google, reflecting the industry's intense hiring battle.

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