Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Results 2026 Out At sslcexam.kerala.gov.in: Check Direct Link, Steps To Download

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has announced the Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026 today, June 27 on the official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students can also access their results from https://keralapareekshabhavan.in website if the results website is slow or lagging.

The results come after the completion of the ‘Save A Year' supplementary exams held earlier this month. Students who appeared can now check and download their updated mark sheets from the official portals using their registration details.

The supplementary exams were held between June 9 and June 19, 2026, with students appearing for papers across multiple subjects during this window.

Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2026: How To Access Marksheets

Keep registration details ready to avoid delays while checking results. The following are the steps to access Kerala SSLC SAY 2026 Results:

Visit the direct link of Kerala SSLC result: https://sslcexam.kerala.gov.in/say_results.php

Enter your registration number in the required field

Provide your date of birth to log in

Submit the details to view your result

Download and save the provisional marksheet for further reference.

Students should print multiples copies for future academic purposes. Schools are expected to issue the original marksheets separately after the online declaration.

The exam results mark a crucial milestone, reflecting students' performance and determining their next academic steps. Students are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on their marksheets. If they find any discrepancy, they should promptly reach out to the concerned authorities for necessary clarification.

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the SSLC SAY Result 2026 following the completion of the evaluation process, enabling students who appeared for the supplementary exams to check their qualifying status online. The Save A Year (SAY) exams provide a crucial second chance for candidates who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the main SSLC examination.

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