Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Matches In India

The 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup begins today, Aug. 28, in Dubai, with eight teams competing for the continental title. The tournament will run until the final on Sept. 13.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on the SonyLIV app and website.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Broadcast And Streaming Partners

Sri Lanka: TV1, Sirasa TV

Pakistan: Tamasha app/website.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: When Does It Start?

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 begins on Friday, August 28, with Thailand taking on Hong Kong, China at 8 p.m. IST. The tournament will run until Sept. 13, when the final will be played in Dubai.

The competition features two groups:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, and Indonesia.

India Women's Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

Aug. 30 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Thailand (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 3 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 5 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Pakistan (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

Aug. 28 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Thailand (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Aug. 29 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Sri Lanka (Women) vs UAE (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Aug. 30 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Thailand (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Aug. 31 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Bangladesh (Women) vs Indonesia (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 1 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Pakistan (Women) vs Thailand (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 2 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Sri Lanka (Women) vs Indonesia (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 3 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 4 | 8:00 p.m. IST | UAE (Women) vs Indonesia (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 5 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Pakistan (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 6 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Sri Lanka (Women) vs Bangladesh (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 7 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Pakistan (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 8 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Bangladesh (Women) vs UAE (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 10 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Semi Final 1: A1 vs B2 | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 11 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Semi Final 2: B1 vs A2 | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Sept. 13 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

All eyes are locked on Saturday, Sept. 5, when arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a blockbuster group clash.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview

India will look to regain the title after falling short against Sri Lanka in the 2024 final. Harmanpreet Kaur's side remains among the leading contenders, with strong batting depth and experience in the spin department.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Fatima Sana, will hope their extensive build-up gives them the edge to challenge the established order. Their preparations have included demanding T20 practice matches against men's teams in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Sri Lanka enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the title on home soil in 2024. With the dependable Chamari Athapaththu at the helm, the island nation will face a significant early challenge against Bangladesh on Sept. 6, with the result likely to have a major bearing on the Group B standings.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners then advancing to the final on Sept. 13.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

All the matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

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