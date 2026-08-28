Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Matches In India

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 begins today in Dubai. Check where to watch live in India, streaming details, match timings, teams and full schedule.

Read Time: 4 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Women's Asia Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Asia Cup Matches In India
The Women's Asia Cup 2026 begins today
Photo Source: Wikipedia

The 2026 Women's T20 Asia Cup begins today, Aug. 28, in Dubai, with eight teams competing for the continental title. The tournament will run until the final on Sept. 13.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Telecast

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Women's Asia Cup 2026 live on the Sony Sports Network.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 on the SonyLIV app and website.

Women's Asia Cup 2026 Broadcast And Streaming Partners

  • Sri Lanka: TV1, Sirasa TV
  • Pakistan: Tamasha app/website.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: When Does It Start?

The Women's Asia Cup 2026 begins on Friday, August 28, with Thailand taking on Hong Kong, China at 8 p.m. IST. The tournament will run until Sept. 13, when the final will be played in Dubai.

The competition features two groups:

  • Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand, and Hong Kong.

  • Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, UAE, and Indonesia.

India Women's Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

  • Aug. 30 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Thailand (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 3 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 5 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Pakistan (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Full Schedule

  • Aug. 28 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Thailand (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Aug. 29 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Sri Lanka (Women) vs UAE (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Aug. 30 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Thailand (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Aug. 31 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Bangladesh (Women) vs Indonesia (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 1 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Pakistan (Women) vs Thailand (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 2 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Sri Lanka (Women) vs Indonesia (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 3 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 4 | 8:00 p.m. IST | UAE (Women) vs Indonesia (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 5 | 8:00 p.m. IST | India (Women) vs Pakistan (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 6 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Sri Lanka (Women) vs Bangladesh (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 7 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Pakistan (Women) vs Hong Kong, China (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 8 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Bangladesh (Women) vs UAE (Women) | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 10 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Semi Final 1: A1 vs B2 | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 11 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Semi Final 2: B1 vs A2 | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai
  • Sept. 13 | 8:00 p.m. IST | Final: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 | Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

All eyes are locked on Saturday, Sept. 5, when arch-rivals India and Pakistan face off in a blockbuster group clash.

Women's Asia Cup 2026: Preview

India will look to regain the title after falling short against Sri Lanka in the 2024 final. Harmanpreet Kaur's side remains among the leading contenders, with strong batting depth and experience in the spin department.

Pakistan, under the leadership of Fatima Sana, will hope their extensive build-up gives them the edge to challenge the established order. Their preparations have included demanding T20 practice matches against men's teams in the weeks leading up to the tournament.

Sri Lanka enter the tournament as defending champions after lifting the title on home soil in 2024. With the dependable Chamari Athapaththu at the helm, the island nation will face a significant early challenge against Bangladesh on Sept. 6, with the result likely to have a major bearing on the Group B standings. 

The top two sides from each group will progress to the semi-finals, with the winners then advancing to the final on Sept. 13.

    Women's Asia Cup 2026: Venue

    All the matches will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

      Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

      Newsletters

      Update Email
      to get newsletters straight to your inbox
      ⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
      Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
      Newsletter Preview

      Videos

      Watch
      LIVE

      News for You

      Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Film Inches Towards Rs 500-Crore Net In India

      Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: MCU Film Inches Towards Rs 500-Crore Net In India

      Live TV
      Apps
      Social
      Hello Reader
      Sign In / Register
      Set as Trusted Source
      on Google Search
      Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
      Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com