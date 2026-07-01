Who Is Antonio Nusa? Norway's Youngest World Cup Goalscorer Who Scored A Screamer Against Ivory Coast

Antonio Nusa announced himself on the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage with a moment of individual brilliance as Norway defeated Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32. The 21-year-old winger broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, cutting in from the left before curling an unstoppable effort with his right foot into the top corner. Although Amad Diallo equalised after the break, Erling Haaland struck late to send Norway into the Round of 16.

Nusa's spectacular finish also secured his place in Norwegian football history. At 21, he became the youngest player to score for Norway at a major international tournament. The goal was also Norway's first in a World Cup knockout match since 1938, ending an 88-year wait for a goal in the competition's elimination rounds.

Born in Langhus, just outside Oslo, on April 17, 2005, Antonio Eromonsele Nordby Nusa has Nigerian heritage through his father. He began his youth career with Langhus IL before joining Stabæk's academy, where he progressed rapidly and made his senior debut at just 16 years old.

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His performances in Norway earned him a move to Belgian side Club Brugge in 2021. During three seasons in Belgium, he won two Belgian Pro League titles and the Belgian Super Cup. He also enjoyed a memorable UEFA Champions League debut in 2022, scoring against Porto as a 17-year-old before securing a move to RB Leipzig.

Nusa joined Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in August 2024 in a reported €21 million transfer and has since established himself as one of the league's brightest young attackers. Primarily a left winger, he is known for his explosive pace, direct dribbling and ability to cut inside onto his stronger right foot, all of which were on full display against Ivory Coast.

His performances for both club and country have attracted interest from several of Europe's biggest teams. Newcastle United have been linked with the Norwegian as they search for reinforcements on the wing, while Liverpool are also reported to have monitored his progress. Bayern Munich, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur have also been credited with interest, with Leipzig expected to demand a significant fee for one of their most prized young talents.

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