Virat Kohli Named in India ODI Squad for England Tour, Subject To Fitness Clearance

Premier batter Virat Kohli was on Sunday named in India's squad for the three-match ODI series against England next month, subject to fitness clearance, as the BCCI announced team for the upcoming white-ball assignment.

The selection committee picked a 15-member squad for the ODI series, to be led by Shubman Gill, with Rohit Sharma also included.

Kohli's inclusion remains dependent on a fitness clearance, according to a note issued by the BCCI along with the squad announcement.

The in-form Kohli is set to appear in a fitness test on Monday in Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer remains the vice-captain, while KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan were selected as wicketkeepers.

India will play the three ODIs against England at Edgbaston (July 14), Sophia Gardens (July 16) and Lord's (July 19).

The BCCI also announced an updated squad for the T20I series against Ireland after spinner Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out.

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The board said Chakravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence following a left foot injury sustained during IPL 2026. Rookie pacer Prince Yadav has been name added to the squad.

Shreyas Iyer will captain the T20I side in Ireland, with Tilak Varma serving as vice-captain.

ODI squad for England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli*, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar.

Updated squad for Ireland T20Is:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prasidh Krishna.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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