USA Top Group D Despite Turkiye Defeat; Australia Reach FIFA World Cup Round Of 32

The United States finished top of Group D despite a 3-2 defeat to Turkiye, while Australia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after playing out a goalless draw with Paraguay on Friday.

The final round of Group D delivered contrasting outcomes, with Turkiye ending their campaign with a late victory and Australia doing enough to secure a knockout berth on goal difference.

The results confirmed the United States as group winners after earlier victories over Paraguay and Australia. Australia advanced in second place, while Paraguay remained in contention to qualify as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

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Late Twist

Turkiye signed off with a 3-2 victory after Kaan Ayhan scored in the 98th minute. Can Uzun's cross found Ayhan unmarked at the back post, allowing him to score with the final kick of the match.

Auston Trusty gave the United States an early lead before Arda Guler and Orkun Kokcu put Turkiye ahead before half-time.

Sebastian Berhalter levelled soon after the restart, while Christian Pulisic returned from a calf injury as a second-half substitute and almost scored. Ayhan's stoppage-time goal secured Turkiye's only win of the tournament, although the team was eliminated after losing its opening two matches.

The United States will face Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32 after finishing first in the group.

Knockout Spot

Australia progressed to the knockout stage after drawing 0-0 with Paraguay in the other Group D match.

The result left Australia second behind the United States on goal difference. Paraguay finished the group stage with four points and remained well placed to advance as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

With both sides knowing a draw would strengthen their qualification hopes, neither created many clear chances.

Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill denied Jackson Irvine and Cristian Volpato in the first half, while Jordan Bos missed Australia's best chance late in the match.

Australia coach Tony Popovic handed 18-year-old Lucas Herrington his FIFA World Cup debut, making him the youngest Australian to appear at the tournament. Paraguay's Diego Gomez received his second booking of the group stage and will miss the Round of 32 if Paraguay qualifies.

Australia will play the runners-up from Group G in the Round of 32 on July 3 in Arlington, Texas.

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