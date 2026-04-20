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Tilak Varma Slams His Maiden IPL Ton, Guides Mumbai Indians To 199/5 Against Gujarat Titans — Watch

Tilak Varma hammered seven sixes and eight fours as he reached the three-figure landmark on the last ball of the 20th over.

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Tilak Varma Slams His Maiden IPL Ton, Guides Mumbai Indians To 199/5 Against Gujarat Titans — Watch
Tilak Varma scored 101 not out off only 45 balls for Mumbai Indians against Gujarat Titans.
Photo Source: PTI

Tilak Varma slammed his first Indian Premier League (IPL) hundred on Monday, April 20, 2026 with a brilliant innings. The century came during Mumbai Indians match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Indian middle-order batter hammered seven sixes and eight fours as he reached the three-figure landmark on the last ball of the 20th over. Varma got the ton by pulling a short ball over square leg for four and ended the innings on 101* off only 45 deliveries.

It is the joint-fastest hundred by a Mumbai Indians batter in the history of the league. Before Varma, Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriyaad struck a hundred off 45 balls against Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season of the IPL in 2008.

The innings helped MI get to a score of 199/5 in 20 overs. For the second successive game this season a MI batter has hit a century. In MI's previous match against Punjab Kings played at the Wankhede Stadium, Quinton de Kock, played an unbeaten knock of 112 in 60 deliveries.

ALSO READ | IPL 2026: Josh Inglis To Join Lucknow Super Giants Camp After Wedding Break

The 23-year-old Varma made his IPL debut in 2022 and has only played for MI. In 60 matches since then he has accumulated over 1,600 runs.

Mumbai will be looking to get only their second win this season as they have lost four matches in-a-row after their opening encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. When the match began, Mumbai were rock bottom of the 10-team league.

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