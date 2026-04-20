IPL 2026: Josh Inglis To Join Lucknow Super Giants Camp After Wedding Break

In a significant boost for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Josh Inglis is expected to join the team camp in the first week of May for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to an article by ESPNCricinfo, the 31-year-old should be available for selection for LSG's match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on May 4.

The wicketkeeper-batter hasn't featured in any game this season as he had requested for a leave for his upcoming wedding. The Australian got married to his long-time partner Megan Inglis on April 18.

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Inglis's return would be a timely boost for LSG, whose overseas roster is running thin. Currently, the squad has only five foreign players available: Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, George Linde, and Mitchell Marsh.

The team's recent selections highlight this lack of depth. In their last two outings, LSG opted to field only three overseas players - Markram, Pooran, and Marsh - leaving the fourth available slot entirely vacant. While George Linde was brought in as an injury replacement for Wanindu Hasaranga, he was sidelined after a single appearance against the Gujarat Titans.

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Adding to the selection headache is the sudden departure of South African speedster Anrich Nortje. Having featured in the season opener against the Delhi Capitals, Nortje has reportedly left the squad for undisclosed reasons, further straining LSG's tactical flexibility.

Inglis made his IPL debut last year when he appeared for Punjab Kings. In his maiden IPL season, he scored 278 runs in 11 innings at an average of 30.88 and a strike rate of 162.57. His highest score of 73 off 42 balls was against MI. When Punjab did not retain him, LSG signed him up for Rs. 8.60 crore at the 2026 IPL auction.

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