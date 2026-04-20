Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka Handed One-Year Ban By PCB After Leaving PSL To Join IPL

Dasun Shanaka has been handed a one-year ban from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after a review found him guilty of breaching his contract with both the league and Lahore Qalandars. The Sri Lankan all-rounder had been signed for PKR 75 lakh for the ongoing PSL 2026 season.

The breach of contract happened when Shanaka withdrew from PSL and signed up with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals. RR signed the Sri Lankan all-rounder as the replacement of Sam Curran, who was forced to withdraw from the league due to an injury.

According to media release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shanaka's withdrawal from the PSL constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement. The board stated that his reasons for leaving were not recognized under the contractual framework.

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Shanaka has expressed his regret for the breach of contract.

"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the HBL PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of HBL PSL, and the wider cricket community," said the release quoting Shanaka.

"The HBL PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down. I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the HBL PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament," Shanaka added.

"I have the greatest respect for Pakistani Fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the HBL PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans."

The PCB has said it has noted the player's expression of regret and his stated passion for playing in Pakistan, however, the board emphasised that the seriousness of the violation required disciplinary action to protect the league's integrity and exclusivity.

Shanaka is the third player this year who withdrew from the PSL and joined IPL. Before him, Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani and Australia's Spencer Johnson also left PSL commitments for IPL deals.

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Muzarabani had signed up with PSL side Islamabad United but when Kolkata Knight Riders offered him a deal, the pacer withdrew from the PSL and joined the three-time winners of the IPL. The 29-year-old has been slapped with a two-year ban from the PSL.

But Muzarabani hit back on his ban via a strongly-worded statement released by his agency on April 19. He said, “You simply cannot breach a contract you have never received.”

Similarly Johnson was expected to represent Quetta Gladiators in the PSL however the left-arm pacer joined five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings as the replacement for injured Nathan Ellis.

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