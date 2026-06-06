Sri Lanka vs West Indies Live Streaming: How To Watch WI vs SL 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online?

West Indies will be keen to shrug off their recent losses when they meet Sri Lanka for the second ODI of their three-match series. The side lost all three of their ODIs against New Zealand in November. This year, their first game against Sri Lanka went the same way. The Shai Hope-led team will be hoping for a turnaround when they hit the pitch for their next game.

Sri Lanka managed to beat West Indies by 41 runs in the first game. Skipper Kusal Mendis gave a match-winning performance with his knock of 72 runs off 62 deliveries. The visitors set a target of 303 for the West Indies. Apart from Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Aasalanka and Janith Liyanage performed well with the bat.

For the West Indies, Roston Chase, Jayden Seales and Matthew Forde took two wickets each.

When it was time for the Caribbean team to bat, the side fell far short of the target. West Indies were bowled out for 262. Sri Lankan pacer Dushmantha Chameera scalped through the side with a 4-fer, including West Indies skipper Shai Hope and Alzarri Joseph among his victims. Hope emerged as the highest scorer with 56 runs to his name, followed by Justin Greaves.

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match: Date

The second ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played on June 7.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match: Time

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will start at 1 a.m. IST.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match: Venue

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at Sabina Park in Kingston.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match: Live Telecast

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will not be telecast in India.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI Match: Live Streaming

The Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(C & WK), Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Eshan Malinga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pavan Rathnayake, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake.

West Indies: Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Shai Hope (C & WK), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde, Shamar Springer, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo.

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