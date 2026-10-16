Sachin Tendulkar, Ronaldo Nazario Come Together At Delhi Golf Club

The National Capital has seen the arrival of the stars this week, as a glimpse of former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar inside the Delhi Golf Club's lounge with a view of the 18th hole has thrilled spectators from all over the world.

Earlier, reports of two-time FIFA World Cup-winning Brazilian superstar Ronaldo visiting the Delhi Golf Club had already created a buzz among football fans across Delhi.

It's a time when football, cricket, and golf were all being discussed simultaneously by spectators.

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Rain tried to ruin Thursday's $4 million (about Rs 35 crore) DP World Tour event at the Delhi Golf Club, where 14 players from the top 100 in the world were competing; the tournament is a major event for golf fans all over the world.

Sachin Tendulkar's Appearance Grabs Attention At Delhi Golf Club

At around 2 PM, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was spotted wearing and was seen enjoying the atmosphere around the 18th hole and the golf course.

Tendulkar is known for his deep interest in the sport, as he is also a global ambassador for DP World and had also visited the Delhi Golf Club last year.

With stars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev, and Yuvraj Singh increasingly embracing golf, several current cricketers, including India's ODI and Test captain Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, have also turned to the sport to refine their skills and improve their bat swing by playing the game.

Ronaldo Nazario Praises Delhi Golf Club's Course

The two-time World Cup winner for Brazil and legendary goalscorer Ronaldo Nazario, known for his iconic No. 9 jersey, also tried his hand at golf during his visit to the Delhi Golf Club.

The 50-year-old later met India's Minister of State for Sports, Raksha Khadse, and presented her with his No. 9 jersey. Ronaldo also donated a pair of his football boots to the golf club.

During his visit, Ronaldo shared his thoughts on both the fairways and the rough at the Delhi Golf Club.

"The rough on this golf course is incredible. It's very large and very challenging."

Reflecting on his own performance, he added that "I'm happy with my hits here. A few shots went a little off target."

Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev, who is known for his Golfing skills and built his strong reputation in the sport after his Cricketing career, spoke about the importance of providing young players with opportunities.

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"It is our responsibility to give young players exposure and a platform. They still do not have access to the best facilities available in some other countries. If we provide them opportunities, who knows? Some of them could become the next Tommy Fleetwood or Rory McIlroy."

Both Tommy Fleetwood (World No. 6) and Rory McIlroy (World No. 2) are among the leading names competing at the DP World Tour event at the Delhi Golf Club.

Tommy Fleetwood, who is World No. 6 and Rory McIlroy (World No. 2) are among the leading names, who are competing at the DP World Tour event at the Delhi Golf Club.

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