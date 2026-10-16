2026 GT World Challenge Europe: Live Streaming, Date, Timings In IST — How To Watch And More

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen will return to GT racing action on Friday, October 16, as he takes part in qualifying for the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season finale at Portimão, Portugal.

Verstappen will make his GT World Challenge Europe debut with Verstappen Racing, driving the No. 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat.

The Dutch driver will be looking to make an impact as he switches from Formula 1 to endurance racing ahead of Saturday's season-ending three-hour race.

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The qualifying session will determine the starting grid for the main race at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve.

The event marks the final round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season.

GT World Challenge: Max Verstappen's Teammates

Verstappen will share the No. 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat for the Portimão event. They will replace Dani Juncadella and Jules Gounon, whose World Endurance Championship commitments clash with the rescheduled event.

Verstappen has already gained GT3 experience at the Nürburgring 24 Hours earlier this year. His appearance at Portimão gives him another opportunity to compete in the category while the Formula 1 calendar allows him to race outside the championship.

GT World Challenge Qualifying: Date

Qualifying for the GT World Challenge Europe season finale is scheduled for Friday, October 16.

GT World Challenge Qualifying: Time

The combined qualifying session begins at 10:25 PM IST.

The qualifying programme includes three sessions for each group, with the combined results determining the starting positions.

GT World Challenge Qualifying: Venue

The qualifying session will take place at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portimão, Portugal.

GT World Challenge Qualifying: Live Streaming Details

Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel are among the platforms for live coverage of the GT World Challenge Europe event.

GT World Challenge: Main Race Schedule

The three-hour GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup season finale will take place on Saturday, October 17.

Verstappen and his teammates will share driving duties during the race as they look to finish the season finale on a strong note.

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