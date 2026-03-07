Ind Vs NZ: Why Ahmedabad Will Feature A Mixed-Soil Pitch For T20 World Cup Final

The centre pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which will host the final of the T20 World Cup 2026, is set to feature a mixed-soil surface when India and New Zealand take guard in the tournament's decider on March 8.

With lessons learnt from the 2023 ODI World Cup final, when India were bowled out for 240, on a surface later rated “average” by the ICC, this time the curators have prepared a surface combining red and black soil to offer better pace and bounce, conditions expected to encourage a more balanced contest between bat and ball.

Red Soil vs Black Soil Pitches: What To Expect

Pitch composition usually plays a big role in any cricket contest, with two types of soil used in India.

Red soil has lower levels of clay, and hence these pitches tend to have better drainage, which means they dry quicker and provide a firmer base. This allows the ball to come onto the bat well, providing extra bounce and carry off the surface. It allows batters to trust the pace of the surface while also offering seamers early movement with the new ball.

These surfaces tend to dry out and also bring the spinners into play later in the game.

Black soil, meanwhile, has higher levels of clay, which gives it a binding quality. These pitches tend to hold onto the ball as it grips in the surface, conditions that favour spinners and slower off-cutters.

This often sees batters committing to their shots too early and leads to lower-scoring contests.

By blending red and black soil, curators attempt to balance the bounce that red clay surfaces offer with the grip offered by black soil, creating conditions that neither excessively favour batters nor spinners.

The Ghost of 2023: Learning from the "Black-Soil Trap"

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, India reportedly had a say in the surface, and they opted for a used black-soil surface to be used in the final against Australia. The plan to have a slower surface backfired as the Aussies bowled them out for just 240, before chasing it down with 6 wickets and 7 overs to spare.

This time around, the surface is as good as new, having been used just once in the tournament. South Africa posted 213 against Canada in that game, which shows that 200 should be the par score on this surface.

With both India and New Zealand boasting deep batting line-ups and varied bowling attacks, the mixed-soil surface could play a decisive role in shaping the contest. The pitch should offer consistent bounce and pace, which will favour stroke play early, while the black-soil component could gradually bring slower bowlers into the contest as the match progresses.

Not only is it a relatively new surface, but the top will also contain a mix of black and red soil, similar to the pitch used at the Wankhede Stadium in India's semifinal victory over England.

