US-Iran War News Updates: Biggest Bombing Attack Tonight, Announces Bessent; Qatar Targeted By Iranian Drones

Saturday marks the eighth day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

The United States struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of the Iran war, the US military said on Friday. Iran targeted Qatar with 10 drones, Doha's defence ministry said in a statement as the Islamic republic pressed its air campaign against Gulf states.

The Israeli military announced that it has killed Hezbollah commander Zaid Ali Jumaa in Beirut. Lebanon was pulled into the rapidly escalating conflict on Monday after Iran‑backed Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Gulf countries remain on high alert as Iran has launched several waves of drone and missile strikes across the region in response to continued attacks by the United States and Israel.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.