LIVE UPDATES

US-Iran War News Updates: Biggest Bombing Attack Tonight, Announces Bessent; Qatar Targeted By Iranian Drones

The United States struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of the Iran war, the US military has said.

21 minutes ago

Saturday marks the eighth day of the US, Israel-Iran conflict, and no indication of de-escalation is visible from either ends.

The United States struck more than 3,000 targets during the first week of the Iran war, the US military said on Friday. Iran targeted Qatar with 10 drones, Doha's defence ministry said in a statement as the Islamic republic pressed its air campaign against Gulf states.

The Israeli military announced that it has killed Hezbollah commander Zaid Ali Jumaa in Beirut. Lebanon was pulled into the rapidly escalating conflict on Monday after Iran‑backed Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel in retaliation for the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Gulf countries remain on high alert as Iran has launched several waves of drone and missile strikes across the region in response to continued attacks by the United States and Israel.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 07, 2026 08:33 (IST)
Iran War Live: Possible Easing of Russian Oil Sanctions, Indicates Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated in a Fox Business interview that the Treasury Department could consider lifting additional sanctions on certain Russian oil shipments to help increase global supply amid ongoing US military operations against Iran. He explained that there are “hundreds of millions of barrels” of sanctioned Russian crude currently sitting on the water, and that easing restrictions on some of these volumes could effectively add supply to the market.

Bessent said the Treasury plans to continue announcing measures aimed at easing pressure on energy markets throughout the conflict, noting that the administration intends to maintain a steady pace of actions designed to bring relief.

Mar 07, 2026 08:08 (IST)
Iran War Live: Iranian Attacks On Bahrain Will Not Go Unanswered, Says CENTCOM

The US Central Command issued a statement on X addressing recent developments involving Iran and Bahrain, warning that Iranian attacks on Bahrain “will not go unanswered.”

The command also condemned strikes on civilians in Bahrain, calling them unacceptable.
 

Mar 07, 2026 08:05 (IST)
Iran War Live: Biggest Bombing Campaign Tonight, Announces Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with Fox News that Washington is preparing what he described as its most extensive round of airstrikes against Iran. He called the planned operation the “biggest bombing campaign” to date.

According to Bessent, the upcoming strikes will focus heavily on destroying Iran’s missile launch sites and the facilities that manufacture those weapons. “Tonight will be our largest bombing operation — we’re going to inflict the most damage on their missile launchers and the factories producing them,” he said, adding that the US effort so far has been “overwhelming” and has significantly weakened Iran’s capabilities.

Mar 07, 2026 07:49 (IST)
Iran War Live: Brent Crude Surges Past $90

Overnight, Brent crude futures were trading near $93 per barrel, up roughly $7.6 on the day, while West Texas  Intermediate (WTI) crude rose about $10.5 to $91.5 a barrel. During intraday trade, Brent briefly touched $94.5 a barrel, while WTI climbed to $92.5, marking the highest levels since August 2022.

Brent Crude Surges Past $90 As Middle East Conflict Rattles Markets

Mar 07, 2026 07:48 (IST)
Iran War Live: US Approves Potential $151.8 Million Arms Sale to Israel

Reuters has reported that the US State Department has said that it has authorized a potential foreign military sale to Israel, covering munitions and related support valued at $151.8 million.

