SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Allotment: Date, Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP, Listing Date And More

The initial public offering of SEDEMAC Mechatronics was open for bidding from March 4 to 6. Despite broader market volatility, the mainboard issue was fully subscribed on the final day of its bidding period.

Incorporated in 2007, SEDEMAC Mechatronics designs and manufactures automotive and industrial control electronics and powertrain solutions. Overall, the IPO received bids for 1,51,11,151 shares against 56,32,900 shares offered, taking the total subscription to 2.68 times.

The Rs 1,087.45 crore issue saw mixed demand across investor categories. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 8.46 times their allotted quota, bidding for over 135 lakh shares against over 16 lakh shares offered. The employee category was also oversubscribed 2.95 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) remained undersubscribed with 0.77 times subscription, bidding for over 9 lakh shares. Retail investors showed the lowest interest, subscribing just 0.20 times their quota, indicating cautious investor sentiment amid the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The grey market premium trend for the issue indicates flat, if not a discounted listing for the shares of SEDEMAC Mechatronics, according to the Investorgain website.

The IPO consisted entirely of an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 80 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 1,287 and Rs 1,352 per share.

With the bidding process now over, the share allotment process of SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO is expected to be finalised on March 9, with refunds process and shares credited to investors' Demat accounts on March 10. The shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on March 11.

ICICI Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for this issue.

Participants will be able to check the share allotment status on March 9 on NSE, BSE and MUFG Intime India Pvt.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.

From the Issue Name dropdown, choose SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO.

Enter your Application Number or PAN.

Complete the Captcha verification.

Click Search to check your allotment status.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here: https://www.nseindia.com/ invest/check-trades-bids- verify-ipo-bids

invest/check-trades-bids- verify-ipo-bids Select the ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details' option.

Pick the company symbol SEDEMAC Mechatronics from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and application number.

Click on the ‘Submit' button to check your share allotment status.

Steps To Check SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India

Go to the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment page here: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown list of company names, select "SEDEMAC Mechatronics.”

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or DP ID/Client ID.

Enter the corresponding details.

Click Submit to check your allotment status.

SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO Latest GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, the latest GMP for SEDEMAC Mechatronics IPO is Rs -10. With a price band cap of Rs 1,352, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,342 per share. This means that the expected loss per share is 0.74%, indicating a discounted listing for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

