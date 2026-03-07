Karnataka Eyes Rs 45,000 Crore Semiconductor Investment As Foxconn, Lam Research Invest

Karnataka expects investments of about Rs 45,000 crore in the semiconductor and electronics sector as global companies including Foxconn, Lam Research and Applied Materials expand their presence in the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said while presenting the Karnataka Budget 2026-27.

The state government expects further investment in the sector as it expands policies and infrastructure to support electronics manufacturing and technology industries.

The budget speech outlined the government's focus on strengthening Karnataka's role in advanced technology sectors while attracting capital into electronics system design and manufacturing.

“It is a matter of pride that major global companies like Foxconn, Lam Research and Applied Materials have recently invested in the state,” Siddaramaiah said in the budget speech. “The state anticipates investments to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore from companies in this sector.”

The government linked the expected investments to Karnataka's wider technology ecosystem, which includes information technology, startups and research institutions.

Karnataka contributes about 43% of India's information technology exports, and software exports are expected to reach Rs 11.5 lakh crore by 2030 under the state's Information Technology Policy 2025-30, Siddaramaiah said.

The state is also home to more than 18,000 active startups and has moved up in global startup ecosystem rankings, according to the budget speech.

The government said it will expand initiatives in artificial intelligence and robotics to support the technology sector. Plans include setting up a robotics and artificial intelligence campus under the AI and Robotics Technology Park at the Indian Institute of Science in collaboration with ISRO and KEONICS.

A centre of excellence for artificial intelligence will also be set up at the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Raichur at a cost of Rs 5 crore, Siddaramaiah said while presenting the budget in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

