Five Women Who Reshaped Corporate India: A Story in Infographics

Ahead of International Women's Day, we spotlight five women who have helped reshape India's corporate landscape across biotechnology, finance, consumer tech and FMCG. Their journeys span entrepreneurship, global leadership, financial innovation and industry transformation.

From building billion-dollar companies to steering multinational giants and redefining career pivots, these leaders have broken barriers in sectors traditionally dominated by men.

What unites them is a relentless drive for scale, impact and reinvention. Their stories are not just about professional success, but about expanding the possibilities for women in leadership. As businesses evolve in a globalised economy, these trailblazers continue to set the benchmark for ambition, resilience and influence.

Falguni Nayar

After a successful career in investment banking, Falguni Nayar founded Nykaa at 50 and built it into one of India's most successful consumer tech platforms. Her entrepreneurial leap reshaped India's beauty retail landscape and created a profitable digital unicorn.

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Arundhati Bhattacharya, the first woman to chair the State Bank of India, later transitioned into global technology leadership. At Salesforce India, she brings decades of financial expertise to drive digital transformation and enterprise innovation.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw pioneered India's biotechnology industry by founding Biocon in 1978. From modest beginnings, she built one of the country's leading biopharmaceutical companies, placing India firmly on the global map for scientific innovation.

Kaku Nakhate

Investment banker Kaku Nakhate played a defining role in shaping major mergers and acquisitions in India. During her tenure at Bank of America India, she helped drive landmark deals while strengthening the country's global financial connectivity.

Priya Nair

Priya Nair, CEO and MD of Hindustan Unilever, represents the rise of Indian leaders in global consumer businesses. Her leadership across Unilever's beauty and wellbeing portfolio highlights the scale and influence of modern FMCG innovation.

