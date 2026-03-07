LPG Prices Hiked: Here's How Much You Will Pay Per Cylinder Now

LPG prices have increased by Rs 60 for a 14.2 kg non-subsidised household cylinder in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai with immediate effect, according to the Indian Oil website.

This is the highest price for a 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder since Aug. 30, 2023. The previous revision in household LPG prices took place on April 8, 2025. Prices of commercial LPG have also increased. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has risen by Rs 114.50 per cylinder. The latest revision marks the second increase within a week and the fourth since Jan. 1, 2026.

The increase comes as global oil prices have risen amid disruption to energy supplies linked to the conflict in the Middle East. Higher crude prices often influence fuel costs and supply decisions across energy markets. US crude recorded its largest weekly gain in futures trading history on Friday. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 12.21%, or $9.89, to settle at $90.90 per barrel. Brent crude increased 8.52%, or $7.28, to close at $92.69 per barrel.

For the week, WTI crude advanced rose 35.63%, the largest weekly gain since the futures contract began trading in 1983. Brent crude gained about 28%, its largest weekly rise since April 2020.

US President Donald Trump demanded unconditional surrender from Iran on Friday, raising concerns of a prolonged conflict that could disrupt oil and gas markets. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies, has slowed amid the escalation.

Qatar's energy minister Saad al-Kaabi told the Financial Times that crude prices could reach $150 per barrel in the coming weeks if oil tankers cannot pass through the strait. “This could bring down the economies of the world,” Kaabi said.

Separately, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has directed oil marketing companies to prioritise LPG supply for households in India.

The ministry has instructed refiners to ensure propane and butane are used primarily for LPG production meant for domestic consumption and not diverted for industrial use.

Oil marketing companies have also been asked to prioritise LPG sales for households. The order was issued to Indian Oil Corp., Hindustan Petroleum Corp. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

