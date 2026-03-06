Upcoming IPOs: SEBI Approves Public Issues Of Eastman Auto, Bonbloc Tech, And Milestone Gears

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given approval to three new initial public offerings or IPOs, including Eastman Auto & Power Ltd., Milestone Gears Ltd., and Bonbloc Technologies Ltd.

Details about Eastman's issue are scant, but milestone gears and bonbloc tech are both mixed offers consisting of fresh issues and OFS both.

The market regulator's greenlight has paved the way for these players to make their D-Street debuts in the coming months. Here is what you need to know about these public issues:

Bonbloc Technologies IPO

Bonbloc Technologies Ltd. IPO is a book build issue consisting of fresh issue of Rs 230 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of upto 3 crore equity shares.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. Pantomath Capital Advisors Pvt.Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Other key details like IPO dates, IPO price bands and lot size are yet to be announced.

Milestone Gears IPO

Milestone Gears Ltd. IPO is a book build issue of Rs 1,100 crore consisting of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 300 crore.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue, the book running lead manager has not been declared yet. Key details like IPO dates, IPO price bands and lot size are yet to be announced.

Eastman Auto & Power

The company filed its DRHP with SEBI on Dec. 9, 2025. Key details such as IPO dates, IPO price bands and lot size are yet to be announced. The offer is a book build issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on NSE and BSE. Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and the registrar has not yet been disclosed by the company.

The IPO Down Trend

India's IPO market, which was red hot in recent years with a record number of listings on the Dalal Street, appears to have lost the momentum in 2026. Investors so far have been disappointed with tepid listing day gains, and the downward movement of stocks post their market debuts.

What was once a dominant and high-traction primary market has turned into a far more subdued and cautious space, with investors discovering that listing gains are no longer a given.

So far in 2026, over 30 companies across the mainboard and SME segments have entered the Indian stock market following their fundraising programmes, according to Trendlyne. While over 65%, opened with gains on listing day, the rest debuted at a discount.

