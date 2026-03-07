Upcoming IPOs: Three Mainboard, SME Issues Set To Launch This Week — Check GMP, Other Details

Primary market investors are expected to see hectic activity with three mainboard IPOs opening for subscription next week, starting March 9. Six initial public offerings (IPO) will be live during the week in the mainboard segment with one covered within the small and medium enterprises segment.
Rajputana Stainless Ltd., Innovision Ltd., and Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to launch their public offers in the mainboard segment.
The IPO market has witnessed subdued activity so far this year, with the launch of only a few mainboard and SME issues. However, the IPO pipeline in 2026 seems robust, with more than 200 companies gearing up to raise an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh crore. In 2025, the mainboard IPOs mobilised a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the primary market.
Here's a look at the latest GMP and key details of the IPOs set to be launched next week.
Mainboard IPOs To Watch
Rajputana Stainless IPO
Issue Dates: March 9 – March 11
Price Band: Rs 116– Rs 122
Type: Mainboard IPO
Listing: BSE & NSE
Lot Size: 110 shares
Offer Size: Rs 254.98 crore
Innovision IPO
Issue Dates: March 10 – March 12
Price Band: Rs 521–Rs 548
Type: Mainboard IPO
Listing: BSE & NSE
Lot Size: 27 shares
Offer Size: Rs 322.84 crore
Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO (InvIT)
Issue Dates: March 11 – March 13
Price Band: Rs 99–Rs 100
Type: InvIT (Mainboard)
Listing: BSE & NSE
Offer Size: Rs 6,000 crore
SME IPOs
Elfin Agro India IPO
Issue Dates: March 5 – March 9 (ends within your window)
Type: SME (BSE SME)
Price: Rs 47 per share
Lot Size: 3,000 shares
Offer Size: Rs 25.03 crore
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO
Issue Dates: March 6 – March 10
Type: SME (NSE SME)
Price Band: Rs 91– Rs98
Lot Size: 1,200 shares
Offer Size: Rs 20.32 crore
Apsis Aerocom IPO
Issue Dates: March 11 – March 13
Type: SME
Price Band: Rs 104– Rs 110
Lot Size: 1,200 shares
Offer Size: Rs 35.77 crore (from Trendlyne)
