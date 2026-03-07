Upcoming IPOs: Three Mainboard, SME Issues Set To Launch This Week — Check GMP, Other Details

Primary market investors are expected to see hectic activity with three mainboard IPOs opening for subscription next week, starting March 9. Six initial public offerings (IPO) will be live during the week in the mainboard segment with one covered within the small and medium enterprises segment.

Rajputana Stainless Ltd., Innovision Ltd., and Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust Ltd. are among the companies scheduled to launch their public offers in the mainboard segment.

The IPO market has witnessed subdued activity so far this year, with the launch of only a few mainboard and SME issues. However, the IPO pipeline in 2026 seems robust, with more than 200 companies gearing up to raise an estimated Rs 2.5 lakh crore. In 2025, the mainboard IPOs mobilised a record Rs 1.76 lakh crore from the primary market.

Here's a look at the latest GMP and key details of the IPOs set to be launched next week.

Mainboard IPOs To Watch

Rajputana Stainless IPO

Issue Dates: March 9 – March 11

Price Band: Rs 116– Rs 122

Type: Mainboard IPO

Listing: BSE & NSE

Lot Size: 110 shares

Offer Size: Rs 254.98 crore



Innovision IPO

Issue Dates: March 10 – March 12

Price Band: Rs 521–Rs 548

Type: Mainboard IPO

Listing: BSE & NSE

Lot Size: 27 shares

Offer Size: Rs 322.84 crore



Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust IPO (InvIT)

Issue Dates: March 11 – March 13

Price Band: Rs 99–Rs 100

Type: InvIT (Mainboard)

Listing: BSE & NSE

Offer Size: Rs 6,000 crore

SME IPOs

Elfin Agro India IPO

Issue Dates: March 5 – March 9 (ends within your window)

Type: SME (BSE SME)

Price: Rs 47 per share

Lot Size: 3,000 shares

Offer Size: Rs 25.03 crore

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions IPO

Issue Dates: March 6 – March 10

Type: SME (NSE SME)

Price Band: Rs 91– Rs98

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

Offer Size: Rs 20.32 crore

Apsis Aerocom IPO

Issue Dates: March 11 – March 13

Type: SME

Price Band: Rs 104– Rs 110

Lot Size: 1,200 shares

Offer Size: Rs 35.77 crore (from Trendlyne)

