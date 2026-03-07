Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Kuwait Petroleum Corp Declares Force Majeure On Oil Sales Citing 'Iranian Threats' On Strait Of Hormuz

Reports surfaced detailing that the company has been shuttering down oil production in select fields.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Kuwait Petroleum Corp Declares Force Majeure On Oil Sales Citing 'Iranian Threats' On Strait Of Hormuz
The company said that it has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production.
Photo Source: Unsplash

Kuwait Petroleum Corp  (KPC) has declared a 'force majeure' on oil sales, citing the "ongoing aggression" against the country by Iran.

"KPC has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy," the company said in an 'X' post.

The firm cited "Iranian threats" against the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz as one of the main factors.

The company said that it has implemented a precautionary reduction in crude oil production and refining throughput as part of its risk management and business continuity strategy.

KPC maintained that this adjustment is strictly precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation develops. It further said that it remains "fully prepared" to restore production levels once conditions permit for it.

"KPC stresses that all domestic market needs remain fully secured in accordance with established plans. KPC remains committed to prioritising employee safety, safeguarding Kuwait's national assets, and promoting stability within global energy markets," the company said in the post.

Reports surfaced detailing that the company has been shutting down oil production in select fields due to a lack of storage space, which came in the wake of the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Reports citing other oil execs in the Middle-East region stated that other oil companies in the region are set to follow suit, facing similar circumstances.

Qatar also issued a force majeure after stopping liquified natural gas (LNG) production at its Ras Laffan Hub, which is the largest LNG complex on the globe.

ALSO READ:US-Iran War News Live Updates: Bahrain Sounds Alarm, Urges Citizens To Go To Nearest Safe Location

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE

Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search