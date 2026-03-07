Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE

Three people were killed and over 100 were injured after Iranian missiles and drones struck the UAE, with authorities confirming that air defence systems intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE
Photo: AP/PTI

Three people died, and 112 others suffered minor injuries in Iranian missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defence of the UAE confirmed in an official statement on Saturday. Indian nationals were among those hurt.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said air defences on March 7 detected 16 ballistic missiles and destroyed 15 of them. One fell into the sea. They spotted 121 drones and intercepted 119. Two drones fell on UAE territory. The attacks caused deaths and injuries, the statement said.

The three who died held Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationality. The injured came from many countries. The list includes people from the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros and Turkey.

Since the Iranian aggression started, the ministry has recorded higher numbers. It tracked 221 ballistic missiles and destroyed 205. Fourteen fell in the sea, and two hit land. It tracked 1,305 Iranian drones and intercepted 1,229.

Seventy-six fell inside the country. It also destroyed eight cruise missiles. The ministry said it stands ready to deal with any threats. It will firmly confront anything that seeks to disturb the state's security and will protect its sovereignty and national assets.

In updates over the past few hours, the ministry said air defences are now handling fresh missile and drone threats from Iran. The sounds heard in various areas come from air defence systems stopping the ballistic missiles and fighters stopping the drones.

State Minister for Defence Affairs Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei held talks with defence ministers from friendly nations. The talks covered regional developments and the Iranian attacks on the UAE. They also focused on building stronger defence ties. The ministry said it remains on full alert.

ALSO READ: Kuwait Petroleum Corp Declares Force Majeure On Oil Sales Citing 'Iranian Threats' On Strait Of Hormuz

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE

Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search