Three Dead, 112 Injured: Indian Nationals Among People Caught In Attacks On UAE

Three people died, and 112 others suffered minor injuries in Iranian missile and drone attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defence of the UAE confirmed in an official statement on Saturday. Indian nationals were among those hurt.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said air defences on March 7 detected 16 ballistic missiles and destroyed 15 of them. One fell into the sea. They spotted 121 drones and intercepted 119. Two drones fell on UAE territory. The attacks caused deaths and injuries, the statement said.

The three who died held Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationality. The injured came from many countries. The list includes people from the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros and Turkey.

Since the Iranian aggression started, the ministry has recorded higher numbers. It tracked 221 ballistic missiles and destroyed 205. Fourteen fell in the sea, and two hit land. It tracked 1,305 Iranian drones and intercepted 1,229.

UAE air defence systems detected today, Saturday 7th March 2026, 16 ballistic missiles, of which, 15 were intercepted and destroyed, while one ballistic missile fell into the sea.



Air defence systems also detected 121… pic.twitter.com/Ylt57exFcl — وزارة الدفاع |MOD UAE (@modgovae) March 7, 2026

Seventy-six fell inside the country. It also destroyed eight cruise missiles. The ministry said it stands ready to deal with any threats. It will firmly confront anything that seeks to disturb the state's security and will protect its sovereignty and national assets.

In updates over the past few hours, the ministry said air defences are now handling fresh missile and drone threats from Iran. The sounds heard in various areas come from air defence systems stopping the ballistic missiles and fighters stopping the drones.

State Minister for Defence Affairs Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Fadel Al Mazrouei held talks with defence ministers from friendly nations. The talks covered regional developments and the Iranian attacks on the UAE. They also focused on building stronger defence ties. The ministry said it remains on full alert.

