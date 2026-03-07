After Pat Cummins, New Zealand's Mitchell Santner Wants To Silence The Crowd At Ahmedabad

Speaking to the media on the eve of the T20 World Cup final, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner issued a veiled warning that sounds uncomfortably familiar to fans of Team India.

Santner, whose side is preparing to take on the defending champions India at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi stadium, then proceeded to take a slight jab at a wound that no doubt remains fresh in the minds of Indian fans, saying, “I guess that's the goal - to silence the crowd.”

The line draws parallels to what Australia captain Pat Cummins said ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue. Cummins had remarked that there was “nothing more satisfying than hearing a big crowd go silent,” before Australia went on to defeat India and claim the title.

India made a dominant run to the final in that tournament, remaining unbeaten before failing to deliver at the final hurdle. The memory continues to haunt Team India fans, especially with the team's run to the final, at the same venue, drawing back memories of that heartbreak.

Santner, who knows all about heartbreaks after finishing on the losing side in the 2021 T20 World Cup final against Australia, revealed that his side would have no sympathy for the throngs of Indian fans waiting to see their team script history, saying, “It would be nice to break a few hearts and lift the trophy for once."

He acknowledged that New Zealand's current generation has consistently reached the latter stages of ICC tournaments but is still chasing that elusive trophy.

“I wouldn't mind winning trophies. When you look at this group and the ones we've had in the past, we've been pretty consistent in these tournaments. That's because we try not to get overwhelmed by the situation or the opposition. We focus on doing our job as a unit. It would be nice to break a few hearts and lift the trophy for once,” he added.

For India, the final presents a chance to become the first side to defend the T20 World Cup crown and also become the first nation to lift the trophy on home soil.

The setting adds an emotional layer as it is the same venue where India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign famously unravelled at the final hurdle against the Aussies.

The last time these two sides met in a global final was in the longest format, where New Zealand emerged victorious, defeating India in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final in 2021.

