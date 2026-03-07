Poland Eyes Joint Defence Production With India After Operation Sindoor Success

Poland is looking forward to expanding defence cooperation with India, particularly in advanced drone technologies, a Polish Foreign Ministry official said on Friday.

Michal Baranowski, Under Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology, told PTI Videos that Poland possesses some of the best drones in the world, both for observation and explosive (loitering munitions) roles.

"These capabilities are something that we can share and have shared before with India. This is something that can also continue to grow," Baranowski said in response to what Poland shared with India during Operation Sindoor.

He emphasised viewing India not merely as a market but as a strategic partner.

"We are looking at not only India as a market, but India as a partner. So over the next months, I hope that we can move more of the production in a joint venture kind of way," he added.

ALSO READ: India Exploring New Energy Options; Australia, Canada Offer Additional Gas Supply: Sources

Baranowski noted that one of Poland's leading defence companies already has a subsidiary in India. The WB group, with its subsidiary WB Electronics India Pvt Ltd, is boosting its "Make in India" presence in the drone segment.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India in May 2025, involved precision strikes using missiles and drones on nine terror-related sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A Polish official stated that Polish drones played a role in dismantling terror infrastructure during the campaign.

Baranowski highlighted the elevation to a strategic partnership following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Poland in August 2024. Prime Minister Donald Tusk is likely to visit India later this year, he added.

Baranowski said he plans to return to India soon with a business delegation to implement steps that would take economic relations "from a good level to a very high potential level."

"We have just concluded an FTA between the EU and India. The negotiations have been concluded. This gives us a framework to build our business-to-business and government-to-government relations," he said.

Addressing the ongoing US-Iran conflict that has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz, Baranowski called for an immediate end to hostilities and a return to diplomacy.

"So, we look forward to the fastest possible cessation of hostilities and going back to the diplomatic track," he said.

"We are already seeing an impact on energy, both when it comes to gas and when it comes to oil. Again, if the conflict continues, this will have a negative impact, beyond what we are currently seeing on the world economy," Baranowski warned.

ALSO READ: Trump Fires Shots On Social Media As Iran Says It will Halt Attacks On Neighbours

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.