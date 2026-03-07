Govt Maintains Domestic LPG Prices Are Below Market Level, Reports No Increases In Diesel, Petrol Prices

The Centre on Saturday maintained that domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinder prices remain below the market level despite a Rs 60 price hike.

"For example, the market-determined price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi in March 2026 was around Rs 987, while it was being sold to consumers at Rs 853, roughly Rs 134 lower than the market price," sources have told NDTV Profit.

"The pricing calculations indicated that the required increase could be around Rs 134 per cylinder, yet the Government approved only Rs 60, absorbing the rest to protect consumers," they added.

Government officials further told NDTV Profit that the price hike in commercial cylinders is based on a hike in Saudi Arabia's crude price, noting that it has increased substantially in the past few months.

Over the last 12 years, cylinder rates have increased by Rs 110, they stated. Government subsidies on Ujwala Yojna cylinders will remain unchanged at Rs 300.

For Ujjwala users, gas cylinders will now cost Rs 560 per cylinder. For non-Ujjwala users, the prices of cylinder is lower than the market price, the officials stated.

There will be no increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel as per their statements. The officials that the government has cut central excise thrice on petrol and diesel in Nov. 21, May 22 and March 24.

They said that 70% of India's crude stock is obtained from 'non-Hormuz' sources. They further said that the statement by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Strait of Hormuz only being closed to the US, Israel and Europe was reassuring.

They conveyed their expectation for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and for stuck cargo to commence moving.

ALSO READ: India Exploring New Energy Options; Australia, Canada Offer Additional Gas Supply: Sources

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.