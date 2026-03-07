Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Govt Maintains Domestic LPG Prices Are Below Market Level, Reports No Increases In Diesel, Petrol Prices

Government officials told NDTV that the price hike in commercial cylinders is based on a hike in Saudi Arabia's crude price.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Govt Maintains Domestic LPG Prices Are Below Market Level, Reports No Increases In Diesel, Petrol Prices
For Ujjwala users, gas cylinders will now cost Rs 560 per cylinder.
Photo Source: Envato

The Centre on Saturday maintained that domestic liquefied petroleum gas cylinder prices remain below the market level despite a Rs 60 price hike.

"For example, the market-determined price of a 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi in March 2026 was around Rs 987, while it was being sold to consumers at Rs 853, roughly Rs 134 lower than the market price," sources have told NDTV Profit.

"The pricing calculations indicated that the required increase could be around Rs 134 per cylinder, yet the Government approved only Rs 60, absorbing the rest to protect consumers," they added.

Government officials further told NDTV Profit that the price hike in commercial cylinders is based on a hike in Saudi Arabia's crude price, noting that it has increased substantially in the past few months.

Over the last 12 years, cylinder rates have increased by Rs 110, they stated. Government subsidies on Ujwala Yojna cylinders will remain unchanged at Rs 300.

For Ujjwala users, gas cylinders will now cost Rs 560 per cylinder. For non-Ujjwala users, the prices of cylinder is lower than the market price, the officials stated.

There will be no increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel as per their statements. The officials that the government has cut central excise thrice on petrol and diesel in Nov. 21, May 22 and March 24.

They said that 70% of India's crude stock is obtained from 'non-Hormuz' sources. They further said that the statement by Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on the Strait of Hormuz only being closed to the US, Israel and Europe was reassuring.

They conveyed their expectation for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen and for stuck cargo to commence moving.

ALSO READ: India Exploring New Energy Options; Australia, Canada Offer Additional Gas Supply: Sources

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: Six Players Who Could Decide The Title In Ahmedabad

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final: Six Players Who Could Decide The Title In Ahmedabad

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search