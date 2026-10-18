Real Madrid Vs Sevilla Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; Where To Watch LaLiga Match On TV, Online In India?

Real Madrid will host Sevilla in their Matchday 9 fixture of the 2026-27 LaLiga season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, October 18.

The hosts will look to continue their pursuit of league leaders Barcelona after securing a dramatic 4-3 victory over Roma in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Sevilla will aim to produce a strong performance away from home and close the gap on the teams above them.

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Real Madrid have collected 18 points from eight matches and sit fourth in the standings. Sevilla are fifth with 14 points from the same number of games.

Jose Mourinho's side will be without Vinicius Junior, who is suspended for the fixture following his red card against Villarreal. The Brazilian will also miss the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona on October 25.

Madrid's striker Vinícius Júnior was handed a four-match La Liga suspension following his red card during Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Villarreal.

The Brazilian forward was sent off for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair, an incident that also led to a goal being disallowed. The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee imposed a two-match ban for the offence and an additional two matches for his protests against the referee's decision.

Real Madrid's appeal was rejected on Friday, meaning Vinícius will miss the matches against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Kickoff Time

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Monday, October 19.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Venue

The Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: LaLiga Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 179 times in LaLiga, with Real Madrid winning 101 matches, Sevilla winning 48 and 30 ending in draws.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Probable Lineups

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Rudiger, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappe.

Sevilla (4-2-3-1): Odysseas Vlachodimos (GK); Jose Angel Carmona, Kike Salas, Nemanja Gudelj, Gabriel Suazo; Lucien Agoume, Batista Mendy; Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Chidera Ejuke; Robbie Ure.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is no confirmed TV channel for the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga match in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

Indian viewers can watch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla LaLiga match live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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