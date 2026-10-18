Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt: Fadnavis Seeks Swift Probe; 15 Teams To Investigate

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe into the recent shooting that took place in Juhu Mumbai, targeting actor Tiger Shroff, as per reports on Sunday. The investigation will involve 15 teams. Fadnavis told the police commissioner to take strict action against the assailants and to undertake a speedy investigation.

Three assailants drove by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff via motorcycle and fired bullets at him and his driver in Juhu, Mumbai, as per NDTV. Shroff's driver, Firdosh and a civillian sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. Firdosh was wounded in the left arm, the reports stated. Shroff was safe, according to initial details. There were no reports of gunshot injuries from the attack.

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The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. The gang further issued a fresh threat against actor Salman Khan.

As per NDTV, an audio file was released by a man claiming to be a representative of the gang, stating that they targeted Tiger Shroff for continuing to work with Salman Khan despite their "warnings" to refrain from doing so.

The man took responsibility for the attack and threatened others in the Mumbai film industry who work with Salman Khan.

"Anyone in the film industry who works separately from us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill him. And this is the first and last warning. This Salman Khan is Dawood's (Ibrahim) dog, and we have kept a dog named Dawood at home," the man was heard saying in the audio note.

Bishnoi and his gang have been linked to murder, extortion, and arms and drug trafficking in India and abroad. Canada has also accused the gang of potential involvement in the murder of prominent Sikh activist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar near Vancouver.

Canada has designated notorious Indian mob boss, Lawrence Bishnoi, and his gang a “terrorist entity”. The announcement was made by Canada's Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree on Sept. 29, 2025.

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The Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile killings in India and abroad. These include the May 2022 murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala and the October 2024 killing of Mumbai politician Baba Siddique.



Bishnoi's network is also alleged to have had a hand in the December 2023 killing of Rajput leader Sukhdev Gogamedi and a 2025 firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence.

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