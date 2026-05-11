RCB Knock MI Out Of IPL 2026 Playoff Race, Move Top After Bhuvneshwar's Final-Over Heist In Raipur

Royal Challengers Bengaluru climbed to the top of the IPL 2026 points table after beating Mumbai Indians by two wickets in a dramatic last-ball thriller in Raipur on Sunday, May 11. The defeat leaves MI eliminated from the playoff race, with the five-time champions stuck on six points after their eighth loss this season.

With 15 runs needed from the final over, RCB looked out of the contest after Romario Shepherd fell with 10 required off three balls. But Bhuvneshwar Kumar produced a stunning twist. After facing a wide bouncer, the veteran pacer smashed Raj Bawa for a six before Rasikh Salam Dar managed to take two runs off the final delivery to seal the win.

Chasing 167 on a difficult black-soil surface, RCB suffered an early collapse and slipped to 39/3 inside the powerplay.

ALSO READ | EPL 2025-26 Points Table: Arsenal Regain Control Of Title Race After Late VAR Drama Vs West Ham

Krunal Pandya then steadied the ship with a counter-attacking 73 off 46 balls against his former team. Battling cramps in the latter stages of his innings, Krunal kept RCB alive hitting five sixes and four boundaries before falling in the 18th over.

Corbin Bosch (4/26) nearly swung the match MI's way with a four-wicket haul, including a wicket-maiden in the 13th over.

Earlier, it was the experienced RCB pacer who laid the foundation for victory after reducing Mumbai Indians to 28/3 within the opening three overs.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was outstanding with the new ball, finishing with figures of 4/23 in four overs. He removed Ryan Rickelton, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav in his first two overs in the powerplay, before returning later to dismiss Tilak Varma and break MI's key partnership.

Tilak Varma's 57 off 42 balls and Naman Dhir's 47 off 32 rescued Mumbai from a complete collapse with an 82-run stand that lifted them to 166/7 in 20 overs.

Mumbai Indians Knocked Out Of Playoff Race

The defeat knocks Mumbai Indians out of the playoff race in IPL 2026.

MI entered the contest needing victories in all of their remaining matches to stay alive in the race for the top four. Instead, another close defeat leaves them stranded on six points after a deeply inconsistent campaign.

MI will next face Punjab Kings on May 14 in Dharamshala before concluding their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

RCB Strengthen Top-Two Push

For Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the victory could prove season-defining.

RCB move to 14 points and climb to the top of the IPL 2026 standings, ending their two-match losing streak. More importantly, the win significantly strengthens their hopes of securing a top-two finish and gaining the added safety-net for the playoffs that comes with it.

RCB next face Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on May 13 before crucial fixtures against Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to end the league stage.

Here's a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table after RCB's dramatic win over MI.

Pos Teams Played W L NR Pts NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 11 7 4 0 14 1.103 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 11 7 4 0 14 0.737 3 Gujarat Titans (GT) 11 7 4 0 14 0.228 4 Punjab Kings (PBKS) 10 6 3 1 13 0.571 5 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 11 6 5 0 12 0.185 6 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 11 6 5 0 12 0.082 7 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 10 4 5 1 9 -0.169 8 Delhi Capitals (DC) 11 4 7 0 8 -1.154 9 Mumbai Indians (MI) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.585 10 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 11 3 8 0 6 -0.907

ALSO READ | Who Is Urvil Patel? CSK Batter Equals IPL Record For Fastest 50, Holds Up Emotional 'For You Papa' Message

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.