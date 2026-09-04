Namibia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Date, Time, Where To Watch And Points Table

Namibia face a must-win clash against South Africa at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Friday, with a place in the 2026 Namibia T20I Tri-Nation Series final at stake. Gerhard Erasmus' side are third in the standings with two points after Thursday's five-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe. A win over South Africa would take Namibia to four points and above Zimbabwe on net run rate, securing their place in Sunday's final.

Namibia vs South Africa Preview

Namibia made a statement in the opening fixture on Aug. 28, defeating South Africa by 18 runs after Jan Frylinck struck a composed half-century and Ruben Trumpelmann spearheaded a disciplined bowling effort. Two consecutive defeats have followed for the hosts, leaving them with little room for manoeuvre ahead of Friday afternoon's decisive encounter.

South Africa, led by Bjorn Fortuin, currently top the standings with four points and a strong net run rate of +1.386. Their campaign began with a setback against Namibia, yet the Proteas responded in emphatic fashion by securing two successive wins over Zimbabwe.

Opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius has been central to that resurgence, scoring a career-best 94 off 51 balls in South Africa's 43-run win over Zimbabwe on Tuesday. Dewald Brevis has complemented him with his trademark attacking approach at the top of the batting order.

Namibia vs South Africa: Date And Time

The Namibia vs South Africa T20I match will be played on Friday, Sept. 4, from 5:30 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs South Africa: Venue

The Namibia vs South Africa T20I match will be played at the Namibia Cricket Ground, Windhoek.

Namibia vs South Africa: Where To Watch On TV And Online

Namibia vs South Africa Live Telecast: The match will not be available on television in India.

Namibia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Fans in India can catch the live streaming of the Namibia vs South Africa T20I match on the FanCode app and website.

Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2026: Points Table

Position Team Matches Points NRR 1 South Africa 3 4 1.386 2 Zimbabwe 4 4 -1.002 3 Namibia 3 2 -0.095

Namibia vs South Africa: Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Waldo Smith, JJ Smit, Louren Steenkamp, Jan-Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Bernard Scholtz, Jan Balt, Max Heingo, Michael van Lingen, Dylan Leicher, Ben Shikongo, Junior Taanyanda

South Africa: Bjorn Fortuin (c), Eathan Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Connor Esterhuizen, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Duan Jansen, Kwena Maphaka, Nqobani Mokoena, Nqabayomzi Peter, Jason Smith, Lhuan-dré Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, and Prenelan Subrayen

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