Namibia vs Ireland: Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 3rd ODI Match Live In India

Namibia and Ireland will lock horns in the third ODI of their five-match series on Tuesday, October 27. The series is currently level at 1-1, with both teams looking to take the lead in Windhoek.

Ireland won the opening ODI by 55 runs before Namibia bounced back with a 31-run victory in the second match on Saturday.

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus starred in the second ODI, scoring a career-best 156 off 125 balls, while Jan Frylinck contributed 76 runs off 90 deliveries.

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The host posted 321/6 in 50 overs before restricting Ireland to 290 in 47.3 overs.

Ireland, who are led by Paul Stirling, will look to regain the advantage in the series, while the hosts will aim to build on their comeback victory.

Namibia vs Ireland: Date & Time

The third ODI between Namibia and Ireland will be played on Tuesday, October 27, at 1:00 p.m. IST.

Namibia vs Ireland: Venue

The match will be played at the High Performance Oval in Windhoek, Namibia.

Namibia vs Ireland: Live Telecast

The Namibia vs Ireland third ODI will not be televised on a television channel in India.

Namibia vs Ireland: Live Streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the Namibia vs Ireland third ODI live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

Namibia vs Ireland: Squads

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jonathan Smit, Zane Green, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Louren Steenkamp, Jan Balt, Alexander Volschenk, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo, Bernard Scholtz, Waldo Smith, Junior Taanyanda, Tangi Salomon Nuuyoma, Willem Myburgh, William Lottering and Zacheo van Vuuren.

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Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Lorcan Tucker, Mark Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Ben Calitz, Curtis Campher, Cade Carmichael, George Dockrell, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Humphreys, Andy McBrine, Liam McCarthy, Byron McDonough, Jai Moondra, Jordan Neill and Harry Tector.

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