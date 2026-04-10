Namibia vs Oman, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2: Preview, Likely XIs, Live Streaming Details And More

Namibia face a high-pressure test against Oman in Match 95 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Friday, April 9 with the hosts battling to keep their qualification hopes on track while Oman look to tighten their grip on a top-four spot. The Wanderers Cricket Ground is expected to offer a balanced surface, though recent rain in Windhoek could tilt early conditions in favour of seamers.

The average first-innings score at the venue stands at 240 in ODIs, but recent matches suggest totals could push higher if conditions stabilise. The toss could prove decisive, with teams likely to bowl first to exploit any residual moisture. Namibia enter the contest under pressure. They sit sixth on the table with 20 points from 26 matches and are winless in their last three outings.

A narrow three-wicket defeat to Oman on April 4 exposed their inability to close games, while a rain-hit fixture against Scotland halted momentum despite Louren Steenkamp's 78 powering them to 189/8 in 46.4 overs before the rains caused an abrupt halt to play.

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Gerhard Erasmus remains central to Scotland's batting stability, while stand-in captain JJ Smit will be tasked with lifting a side in urgent need of points at home.

Oman meanwhile arrive as one of the in-form teams in the competition. They're third on the table with 29 points from 23 matches and are on a two-match winning streak, including their 12-run win against Namibia in the last outing. Hammad Mirza's unbeaten 112* in that fixture underlined their batting depth, while Hassnain Shah's four-wicket haul against Scotland (4/26) highlights a bowling attack capable of controlling phases.

ICC Cricket World Cup League 2: NAM vs OMA Likely XIs

Namibia: JJ Smit (C), Zane Green (WK), Gerhard Erasmus, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Jack Brassell, Max Heingo

Oman: Jatinder Singh (C), Hammad Mirza (wk), Vinayak Shukla, Mohammad Nadeem, Aamir Kaleem, Shakeel Ahmed, Hassnain Shah, Jay Odedra, Karan Sonavale, Shah Faisal, Muhammed Imran

Namibia vs Oman Live Streaming: Where To Watch NAM vs OMA Live

The NAM vs OMAN match will be streamed live on the FanCode app.

What Is The World Cup League 2 And Why It Matters

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (2024–2026) serves as the primary qualification pathway for Associate nations aiming to reach the 2027 ODI World Cup, to be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The eight-team competition, featuring Namibia, Oman, Scotland, Netherlands, Canada, Nepal, UAE, and USA, follows a tri-series format, where three teams meet in a host nation and play a double round-robin.

Across the cycle, 144 ODIs are scheduled, with each team playing 36 matches.

The top four sides on the table advance directly to the 2027 World Cup Qualifier, the final step before the showpiece event. The bottom four drop into the Qualifier Play-off, where they face emerging teams from the Challenge League, risking further relegation and potential loss of ODI status.

For Oman, currently third, a win would strengthen their hold on a direct qualification pathway. For Namibia, the equation is more urgent. Despite automatic qualification as 2027 co-hosts, their sixth-place standing places them in the relegation zone, making every result critical for maintaining competitive relevance and ODI status.

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