Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' Chicago Bulls Basketball Jersey Sells For Record $12.3M

- Michael Jordan's 1998 NBA Finals Game 3 jersey sold for $12.3 million, a new record.
- The jersey was worn during Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls.
- It broke the previous Jordan memorabilia record of $10.1 million from Game 1 1998 Finals.
A Michael Jordan jersey from his famous "Last Dance" season has sold for $12.3 million (£9.3 million), setting a new record for a piece of game-worn Jordan memorabilia, according to reports.
Jordan wore the jersey during Game 3 of the 1998 NBA Finals, his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The six-time NBA champion helped the Bulls beat the Utah Jazz 4-2 in the series to win his sixth and final NBA Championship. Jordan was named the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player in all six of his championship-winning campaigns, BBC Sport reported.
Jordan Jersey Breaks Previous Record
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The latest sale has broken the previous auction record for a piece of Michael Jordan memorabilia. That record was set by the jersey Jordan wore during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals, which sold for $10.1 million (£7.6 million).
The Game 3 jersey was put up for sale by entrepreneur Ryan Gough and was auctioned through Joopiter, the digital auction house founded by musician and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams. The jersey had been given an estimated auction value of $10 million-$15 million (£7.5 million-£11.3 million), the report added.
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Jordan's Ferrari Also Fetches $2.7 Million
The latest Jordan memorabilia sale comes alongside another major auction result involving the basketball legend. Jordan's 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello sold for $2.7 million (£2 million). The price was four times the auction record previously set for that particular Ferrari model.
"Few objects in the history of sport embody greatness as completely as Michael Jordan's game three jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals," Joopiter said in the auction posting. "Worn during the Last Dance... it marks the culmination of an era that transformed basketball into a global cultural phenomenon. Today it stands among the most important game-worn sports artefacts ever to come to market."
Babe Ruth Holds Sports Memorabilia Record
Despite the huge price fetched by Jordan's jersey, it does not hold the record for the most expensive piece of game-worn sports memorabilia. That record belongs to baseball legend Babe Ruth.
The jersey Ruth wore when he “called the shot” during the 1932 World Series sold for $24.1 million (£18.2 million) in 2024, making it the record-holder for the most expensive game-worn sports memorabilia.
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10 Iconic Sports Memorabilia Items And Their Eye-Watering Auction Prices, As Reported By BBC Sport
|Item
|Price Paid
|Year Sold
|Babe Ruth 1932 ‘Called Shot' jersey
|£18.2m
|2024
|Michael Jordan-Kobe Bryant 2027 card
|£9.8m
|2025
|Michael Jordan 1998 NBA Finals jersey
|£9.3m
|2026
|Diego Maradona 1986 ‘Hand of God' shirt
|£7.1m
|2022
|Olympic Games manifesto (1892)
|£6.7m
|2019
|Six Lionel Messi 2022 World Cup shirts
|£5.9m
|2023
|Kobe Bryant rookie jersey (1996-97)
|£5.3m
|2025
|Muhammad Ali ‘Rumble in the Jungle' belt (1974)
|£4.7m
|2022
|Pele 1958 World Cup final shirt
|£3.7m
|2026
|Shohei Ohtani 50-50 ball (2024)
|£3.3m
|2024
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