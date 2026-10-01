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ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The ICC will unveil the complete Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule in Cape Town on October 1. Here's when the schedule launch starts and where fans in India and outside India can watch it live.

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ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
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The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule will be announced on October 1, with the launch taking place in Cape Town, South Africa, when the International Cricket Council (ICC) will announce the fixtures for next year's 50-over tournament. 

The ICC schedule launch will take place at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement: Date, Time, Key Details

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DetailInformation
Schedule announcementOctober 1, 2026
Time9 PM IST
VenueZeitz MOCAA, Cape Town
India TVStar Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 3
India streamingJioHotstar
Global streamingICC YouTube

ICC Cricket World Cup 2027: Where To Watch The Schedule In India

Cricket fans in India can watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule announcement live on the Star Sports network and JioHotstar from 9 pm IST. 

TV Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement: How To Watch Outside India

Fans outside India can also watch the schedule announcement live through the following broadcast networks.

TerritoriesBroadcast Network
South Africa & Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport Network
GlobalICC YouTube
AustraliaAmazon Prime Video - on demand
UKSky Sports Cricket
USA and CanadaWillow TV
CaribbeanESPN Caribbean, Disney+
Middle East & North AfricaStarzPlay Cricket
Sri LankaDTV, Dialog Play App
PakistanPTV, Myco, Geo Super, Tamasha

ICC Cricket World Cup 2027

The 2027 edition of the ODI World Cup will be jointly hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The tournament will feature 14 teams, 12 venues and 57 matches. The 2027 World Cup will also mark the return of the men's ODI World Cup to Africa after 24 years, with matches scheduled across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The schedule announcement is also important for fans planning to attend matches, as the ticket ballot will open on October 1, alongside the fixture announcement. According to the ICC, the ballot will remain open until November 21.

Entry into the ballot is free, and fans can apply for multiple matches. Fans must note that entering the ballot does not guarantee a ticket. If demand exceeds availability, a randomised ballot will determine which eligible applicants get the opportunity to purchase tickets.

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