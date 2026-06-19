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FIFA World Cup: Mexico Becomes First Team To Qualify For Round Of 32 After 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Mexico failed to qualify for the knockouts at the 2022 Qatar World Cup. The co-hosts will play Czechia back at the Azteca in their final Group A game.

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FIFA World Cup: Mexico Becomes First Team To Qualify For Round Of 32 After 1-0 Win Over South Korea
FIFA/X

Mexico has become the first team to qualify for the round of 32 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. 

The co-hosts of the 48-nation tournament secured a place in the next round following their 1-0 win over South Korea at Guadalajara Stadium in  Zapopan on Friday. 

Luis Romo capitalised on a costly defensive mix-up five minutes into the second half, after South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with defender Lee Gi-hyuk and spilled the ball inside the penalty area. The Mexican midfielder reacted quickly to the loose ball and calmly slotted it into an unguarded net to break the deadlock. South Korea never found the equalizer as El Tri won their second successive game. 

Earlier, Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener. 

Group A standings 

PosTeamMPWDLGDPts
1(Q) Mexico2200+36
2South Korea210103
3Czechia2011-11
4South Africa2011-21

Q: Qualified for the next round. 

With six points from two matches, Mexico are guaranteed the top spot in the group irrespective of the result of their final group game.  They will meet a third-placed team in the next round in Mexico City.

Top-two teams from each group along with eight best third-placed teams across the 12 groups will qualify for the round of 32. 

Next up for El Tri is Czechia back at the Azteca while South Korea will play South Africa on Thursday. 

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