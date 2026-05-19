Messi Kolkata Event Chaos: Tour Organiser Satadru Dutta Files Complaint Against Former Bengal Sports Minister

The controversy surrounding football icon Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour in Kolkata last year has resurfaced, with fresh allegations prompting a renewed push for investigation into the chaos that unfolded at Salt Lake Stadium.

Tour organiser Satadru Dutta, who was arrested after the incident and later granted bail, has filed a police complaint against former West Bengal sports minister and Trinamool Congress leader Aroop Biswas, former senior police officer Rajeev Kumar, and IAS officer Santanu Basu. The complaint alleges unauthorised entry into restricted security zones, breakdown of crowd management, and actions that allegedly endangered Messi during the event.

According to Dutta, all necessary permissions, police clearances, and operational approvals had been secured before the programme. He claimed that despite refusing to issue additional access cards under pressure, several unauthorised individuals still managed to enter the venue.

“Even after I refused to provide the access cards, people still entered the venue. How did they get in? I have filed a complaint and will also seek Rs 50 crore in damages along with a separate defamation suit. I was made a scapegoat,” Dutta told news agency ANI.

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In his complaint, Dutta said he had already warned senior police officials, including Rajeev Kumar, about possible security breaches before the event. He alleged that the failure to prevent unauthorised access eventually triggered disruption inside the stadium and vandalism by angry spectators.

Dutta further alleged that he was pressured not to name Aroop Biswas or others connected to the incident during the earlier probe. He claimed he is now pursuing a fresh complaint following the change in government in West Bengal.

The Messi event, held in Kolkata in December last year, ended in chaos after thousands of fans were unable to properly see the Argentine football legend despite paying ticket prices reportedly as high as Rs 14,000. Messi, surrounded by VIPs and political figures on the ground, reportedly left the stadium within minutes amid growing unrest.

Frustrated supporters allegedly threw bottles, attempted to breach gates, and later entered the ground, damaging tents and goalposts. Police eventually used mild force to disperse the crowd. Dutta was arrested after the incident.

West Bengal's newly appointed sports minister Nishith Pramanik, part of the BJP-led state government, confirmed on Tuesday that the administration has sought all files related to the incident.

“It has not even been 10 days since we took oath as ministers, but we are committed to restoring the dignity of those who were deceived and mistreated during the Messi fiasco. The case will be reopened and those responsible will be identified and punished,” Pramanik said.

He also stated that organisers of the GOAT India Tour have been instructed to refund spectators who attended the event hoping to see Messi.