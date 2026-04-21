Major Blow Cor Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre Sidelined For Remainder Of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings' issues continue to mount in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). In yet another setback, Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remained of the IPL 2026 due to a hamstring injury. CSK confirmed the news about Mhatre's injury via its social media handles on Tuesday.

"Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18," CSK said in the post on X and Instagram.

"Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," the post added further.

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The youngster played an innings of 30 off 13 balls against SRH and picked up an injury while running in between the wickets with CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. He was attended by the team physio but he looked in great discomfort.

The 18-year-old was one of the bright spots in CSK's otherwise poor campaign this year. The right-handed batter had struck two fifties in six outings and is the leading run-scorer of the team this season. Mhatre's ouster compounds problems for the five-time champions.

The team is already playing without the iconic MS Dhoni, who is recovering from a calf strain. There is little clarity over Dhoni's return. Overseas pacer Nathan Ellis was ruled out even before the tournament began.

Last week left-arm fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed was also ruled out of the rest of the IPL following an injury to his right quadricep. The team is yet to announce Mhatre's replacement in the squad.

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