Asian Games 2026: Sony Pictures Networks India Bags Exclusive Broadcast Rights

Sony Pictures Networks India has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the 2026 Asian Games, set to take place in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4.

Under the agreement, the multi-sport spectacle will be aired across Sony Sports Network channels, while live streaming will be available on Sony LIV app and website throughout India and the subcontinent. India heads into the upcoming Games riding high on the momentum of a landmark performance in the previous edition, where the contingent clinched a record 107 medals.

"We are proud to bring this continental multi-sport event back to Sony Pictures Networks for the third time," Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer and business head - sports and international at SPNI, said in a media release.

The upcoming Asian Games will feature 41 disciplines, including 32 Olympic sports. The 2026 edition will also see the introduction of new events, such as mixed martial arts and surfing. Alongside these, traditional sports like cricket, tennis, kabaddi, sepak takraw, and kurash will remain key attractions.

Cricket, in particular, is expected to draw significant interest from Indian viewers, with both the men's and women's teams poised to compete for top honours. "India's historic showing in the last edition, where the country crossed the 100-medal mark for the first time, has sparked unprecedented enthusiasm for multi-sport events," Kaul said.

"With cricket included and a strong Indian contingent preparing to challenge for new milestones, the stage is set for another memorable edition. We are committed to delivering immersive coverage that celebrates every medal and inspires millions as our athletes aim for greater success," he added.

The event will see the participation of all 45 National Olympic Committees who are members of the Olympic Council of Asia.

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