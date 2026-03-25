KKR Bring In Navdeep Saini As Harshit Rana Replacement For IPL 2026

Kolkata Knight Riders have been forced into an early reset just days before the IPL 2026 season opener, with one of their key Indian pacers ruled out. The defending champions have moved quickly though, bringing in Rana's domestic teammate from Delhi, Navdeep Saini, to shore up their pace options on March 25.

Rana, who missed the T20 World Cup due to a ligament strain in his right knee, is also set to sit out the entirety of the IPL 2026 season after undergoing knee surgery.

One of the standout performers from their 2024 title-winning run, Rana picked up 19 wickets in 2024, following it up with a haul of 15 scalps last season. With KKR banking on his ability to deliver in the middle and death overs, the injury caused a gaping hole in the three-time champions pace attack.

In response, the franchise has signed Navdeep Saini for Rs 75 lakh. Saini arrives with a point to prove, having not played a single match in the 2024 edition when he was with Rajasthan Royals and then going unsold at the 2025 auction.

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The pacer comes with proven IPL pedigree, having featured in 32 matches, with a return of 23 wickets.

While Saini doesn't have the same ability to contribute with the bat, for KKR, the move is more about restoring depth in a fast-bowling unit already under some strain. The franchise are still sweating over the fitness of Matheesha Pathirana who is set to miss the initial part of the season.

GT Add Left-Arm Pace Cover

Gujarat Titans have also plugged a gap in their squad, signing Kulwant Khejroliya as a replacement for Prithviraj Yarra, who is ruled out due to injury.

Khejroliya offers a left-arm angle and familiarity with the franchise setup, having played one match for the franchise in the 2025 season. He has also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, taking six wickets in eight IPL games in his career. His addition primarily strengthens bench depth rather than reshaping GT's first-choice attack.

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