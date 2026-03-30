IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smacks 15-Ball Fifty For Rajasthan Royals Against Chennai Super Kings

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smacked a brilliant 15-ball fifty for Rajasthan Royals (RR) against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as both teams began their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 campaign in Guwahati on March 30. It is the joint-third fastest half century in IPL history.

The 15-year-old smashed five sixes and four fours as Rajasthan were chasing a paltry 128-run target at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Sooryavanshi soon got out for 52 off 17 balls, but his job was done as RR only needed 53 with 13.4 overs to spare.

Rajasthan captain Riyan Parag had earlier won the toss and elected to field first. His decision was easily vindicated as the Rajasthan bowlers ran through the Chennai line-up with ease.

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South African left-arm pacer Nandre Burger and English speedster Jofra Archer took the initial breakthroughs as CSK were reeling for 19/3 and then 38/4.

Former star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, playing for his first IPL team, took two wickets as RR stifled CSK in the middle overs. Jadeja dismissed Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube to have figures of 2/18 in three overs.

Sanju Samson, who swapped sides ahead of the season, had a poor outing as he managed only six off seven deliveries. Jamie Overton cameo of 43 from 36 balls was crucial for Chennai to take their total past the three-figure mark.

If Chennai huffed and puffed to 127/10 in 19.4 overs, Sooryavanshi made sure there were no such scenario for Rajasthan. He had luck in his favour as fielder Karthik Sharma dropped him off his first ball. The southpaw then went all guns blazing as an array of sixes and fours followed.

He was eventually dismissed by Anshul Kamboj as the teenager hit a length ball straight to Sarfaraz Khan at deep extra cover. This knock comes right after Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 175 off 80 deliveries in the Under 19 World Cup final that Indian won against England.

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Rajasthan won the match with ease in just 12.1 overs with eight wickets to spare. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was unbeaten at the end with 38 off 36 balls. Dhruv Jurel scored 18 off 9 balls and skipper struck a 14 not out off 11 balls.

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