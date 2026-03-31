IPL 2026: R Ashwin Urges Caution As 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Sparks India Debut Debate

Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has began the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in sublime fashion. The 15-year-old slammed a fiery half-century in Rajasthan Royal's season opener against Chennai Super Kings in Guwhati on Monday. The fifty helped RR chase down the meager target of 128 in quick time.

Sooryavanshi's knock impressed the experts and it has started a discussion on weather the left-hander is now ready to play for the senior team. Former cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Michael Vaughan believe that Sooryavanshi is now ready to play in the senior team. However, R. Ashwin has other thoughts.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Breaks Silence After Eden Gardens Misses Out On 2027 Border-Gavaskar Tests

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India off-spinner said Sooryavanshi's progress should not be rushed and that the youngster has a long career ahead of him.

“Don't give him such a target. He is not even a man, he is a kid,” Ashwin said. “If MS Dhoni is playing until 45, and if Sooryavanshi plays until 40, he still has more than two decades of cricket left. Leave him alone; he will come on his own when the time is right. He is too good not to play for India, but we don't need to be in a hurry.”

Sooryavanshi became IPL's yougest millionaire when RR signed him for Rs. 1.1 crore at the 2025 IPL auction. Last season also proved to be the breakthrough year for the young gun as he amassed 252 runs in seven games at a strike rate 206.55.

The highlight of his performance last season was his knock of 101 off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. It made him the youngest centurion in men's T20 cricket and his hundred off 35 deliveries was the second-fastest in IPL history.

The opening batter has already broken several records for India's Under-19 and A teams. Despite that rapid rise, Ashwin believes the senior call-up should happen naturally rather than out of excitement.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Points Table: Sooryavanshi's Fiery Fifty Helps Rajasthan Crush Chennai By 8 Wickets

“He turned 15 and scored a 15-ball 50 — he's showing his age,” Ashwin said. “His bat speed is unbelievable. CSK had no answers; they looked flat and deflated. RR have sent a message that they are a powerful team in this competition.”

Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi blasted 175 off 80 balls in the ICC Under 19 World Cup final against England. The innings helped India win the match and clinch their sixth U-19 World Cup title. For his knock, Sooryavanshi was adjudged the Player of the Match. He was also the Player of the Tournament for accumulating 439 runs.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.