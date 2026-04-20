IPL 2026 Points Table: Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly Star In Punjab Kings 54-Run Win Over Lucknow Super Giants

Punjab Kings rode on a blistering partnership between Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly to register a thumping 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in match 29 of 2026 Indian Premier League at Mullanpur Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Sunday.

While Arya smashed 93 of 37 deliveries, Connolly hammered 87 in 46 balls and together, the two left-handed batters put on a sensational 182-run partnership for the second wicket in just 13.2 overs. The partnership propelled Punjab to a season-high score of 254/7.

Although LSG struck back by removing both set batters along with skipper Shreyas Iyer in quick succession, the damage had already been done. Marcus Stoinis added a quickfire 29 to further boost the total.In response, LSG fell short despite decent contributions from captain Rishabh Pant, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram. They eventually finished at 200/5 in their 20 overs.

The victory has taken the 2025 runner-up at the top of the IPL points table while LSG have slipped to eighth place.

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Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 254/7 (20 overs) — Connolly 87, Arya 93; Prince Yadav 2/25.

Lucknow Super Giants: 200/5 (20 overs) — Pant 43, Marsh 40, Markram 42; Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/30

Teams Matches W L NR Pts NRR Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 1 10 1.420 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 8 1.171 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6 4 2 8 0.599 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 6 3 3 6 0.566 Delhi Capitals (DC) 5 3 2 6 0.310 Gujarat Titans (GT) 5 3 2 6 0.018 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 2 4 4 -0.780 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 6 2 4 4 -1.173 kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 3 -0.879 Mumbai Indians (MI) 5 1 4 2 -1.706

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