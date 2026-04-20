New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: How To Watch BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Live On TV And Online

A largely inexperienced New Zealand side defied expectations by getting the better of Bangladesh in the opening ODI of the three-match series. Displaying composure with the bat and discipline with the ball, the tourists stitched together a well-rounded performance to secure a 26-run victory on Friday. New Zealand head into Monday's second ODI against Bangladesh with a 1-0 lead. The encounter is slated for a 10:30 a.m. IST start at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. While the tourists found stability through their middle order, Bangladesh were unable to muster a similar response.

There are clear question marks over Bangladesh's batting unit following the first ODI. The early dismissals of Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto put pressure on the middle order, where Saif Hassan and Litton Das rebuilt with a 93-run partnership. Yet, their inability to convert promising starts proved costly. The innings then stagnated as Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain struggled to shift gears over the next 13 overs.

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Having adapted well to the conditions in the first match, New Zealand will once again keep a close eye on the pitch dynamics. Questions remain over how it will respond to the morning heat and whether it slows down as the day progresses into the evening. The onus will be on Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young and Tom Latham to set the tone early.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Date And Time

The 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on April 20 from 10:30 a.m. IST.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Venue

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Telecast

The Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will not be telecast live in India.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI on the FanCode app and website.

New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard

Check the live scores from BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI here.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das(w), Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c), Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana

New Zealand: (Playing XI): Henry Nicholls, Nick Kelly, Will Young, Tom Latham(w/c), Muhammad Abbas, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, William ORourke

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