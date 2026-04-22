IPL 2026 Points Table: Abhishek Sharma's Rollicking Hundred Helps Sunrisers Hyderabad Crush Delhi Capitals By 47 Runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs in match 31 of 2026 Indian Premier League game played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first after DC captain Axar Patel won the toss, Abhishek Sharma blazed away to an unbeaten 135 off 68 balls to steer SRH to a mammoth 242/2. Abhishek hit 10 boundaries and as many maximums, anchoring the innings from the start to the end.

The SRH bowlers, led by Eshan Malinga, then stopped DC for 195/9. Malinga bowled an impressive spell of 4/32. Nitish Rana top-scored for DC with an innings of 57 in 30 balls.

With three matches on the bounce, SRH has jumped to third place on the IPL points table with DC at fifth place.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Sharma Blasts Unbeaten 135 As Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 242/2 Against Delhi Capitals — Watch

Brief Score:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 242 for 2 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 135 not out, Heinrich Klaasen 37 not out, Travis Head 37; Axar Patel 1/23)

Delhi Capitals: 195 for 9 in 20 overs (Nitish Rana 57, Sameer Rizvi 41; Eshan Malinga 4/32 ).

2026 Indian Premier League Points Table

Teams Matches Played Wins Losses No Results Points Net Run Rate Punjab Kings (PBKS) 6 5 - 1 11 1.420 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) 6 4 2 8 1.171 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 7 4 3 8 0.820 Rajasthan Royals (RR) 6 4 2 8 0.599 Delhi Capitals (DC) 6 3 3 6 -0.130 Gujarat Titans (GT) 6 3 3 6 -0.821 Mumbai Indians (MI) 6 2 4 4 0.067 Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 6 2 4 4 -0.780 Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 6 2 4 4 -1.173 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) 7 1 5 1 3 -0.879

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