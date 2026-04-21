Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Blasts Unbeaten 135 As Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 242/2 Against Delhi Capitals — Watch

Abhishek Sharma struck a staggering 10 sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 135 off 68 deliveries for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Blasts Unbeaten 135 As Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 242/2 Against Delhi Capitals — Watch
Abhishek Sharma scored his first century in IPL 2026 on April 21.
Photo Source: PTI

Abhishek Sharma continued his sublime form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he hit a breathtaking unbeaten hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The dashing left-handed opener reached the three-figure mark in only 47 deliveries by hitting DC spinner Nitish Rana for a six over the square leg boundary. He remained unbeaten on 135 from 68 deliveries. It is the fifth highest score in the history of the league. His innings comprised of 10 sixes and 10 fours.

ALSO READ | 'Fighting For Worst Batter Tag': Former India Cricketer Kris Srikkanth Lashes Out At Ajinkya Rahane, Riyan Parag — Watch

The hundred took the 25-year-old to the top of run-scoring charts for the season. In seven matches, Sharma has amassed 318 runs averaging 53 with a strike rate of 214.86. He has also hit two half-centuries this season.

This is his second ton in the IPL. He scored his first hundred last season in a match against Punjab Kings at the same venue. In that match, he hit 141 off 55 balls.

ALSO READ | Major Blow For Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre Sidelined For Remainder Of IPL 2026

Sharma's century was the fourth of the ongoing IPL season. Before him, Sanju Samson (115* vs DC), Quinton de Kock (112* vs PBKS) and Tilak Varma (101* vs Gujarat Titans) had already notched up hundreds this year.

Thanks to the hundred and a cameo of 37 off 13 balls by Heinrich Klaasen, SRH put up a score of 242/2.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Bengaluru Shocker! Girlfriend Ties Up Boyfriend, Sets Him on Fire — Chilling Details Emerge

Bengaluru Shocker! Girlfriend Ties Up Boyfriend, Sets Him on Fire — Chilling Details Emerge

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source