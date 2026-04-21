IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Blasts Unbeaten 135 As Sunrisers Hyderabad Post 242/2 Against Delhi Capitals — Watch

Abhishek Sharma continued his sublime form in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he hit a breathtaking unbeaten hundred for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The dashing left-handed opener reached the three-figure mark in only 47 deliveries by hitting DC spinner Nitish Rana for a six over the square leg boundary. He remained unbeaten on 135 from 68 deliveries. It is the fifth highest score in the history of the league. His innings comprised of 10 sixes and 10 fours.

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The hundred took the 25-year-old to the top of run-scoring charts for the season. In seven matches, Sharma has amassed 318 runs averaging 53 with a strike rate of 214.86. He has also hit two half-centuries this season.

This is his second ton in the IPL. He scored his first hundred last season in a match against Punjab Kings at the same venue. In that match, he hit 141 off 55 balls.

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Sharma's century was the fourth of the ongoing IPL season. Before him, Sanju Samson (115* vs DC), Quinton de Kock (112* vs PBKS) and Tilak Varma (101* vs Gujarat Titans) had already notched up hundreds this year.

Thanks to the hundred and a cameo of 37 off 13 balls by Heinrich Klaasen, SRH put up a score of 242/2.

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