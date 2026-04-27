IPL 2026: Keshav Maharaj To Replace Injured Mitchell Santner In Mumbai Indians Squad

Mumbai Indians have signed Keshav Maharaj as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Santner for the remainder of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Santner injured his shoulder while attempting a catch during MI's match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on April 23.

The New Zealand all-rounder could not take the field and had to be replaced by Shardul Thakur for the rest of the match. The 34-year-old was later caught on the camera with a heavily bandaged shoulder. Santner has since been ruled out of the remaining MI matches of this season.

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🚨 Player Replacement 🚨@mipaltan sign Keshav Maharaj as replacement for the injured Mitchell Santner.



More details 🔽 | #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas https://t.co/677Ba26V8n — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 27, 2026

Maharaj is a slow left arm finger spinner. He has only featured in two IPL matches when he represented Rajasthan Royals during the 2024 season of the IPL.

Despite his limited IPL experience, the 36-year-old brings in plenty of T20 experience as he has played in 218 T20 games representing South Africa and various other franchises in T20 leagues across the world.

Most notably, he has played for Pretoria Capitals, Delhi Capitals sister franchise, in SA20 which is South Africa's premium T20 league. In 218 matches he has picked 191 wickets at an average of 27.63 and an economy rate of 7.12.

MI are ninth in the IPL points table with just two wins from seven matches. Their next match is against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on April 29.

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