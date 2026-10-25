Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Messi's MLS Match In India

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami CF will take on Red Bull New York in a Major League Soccer (MLS) regular-season fixture at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, on Saturday, October 24, in the United States.

Inter Miami will look to extend their winning streak to four matches after registering a 3-1 victory over Atlanta United in their previous outing. Messi scored twice in that match, while Germán Berterame also found the net.

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Inter Miami head into the fixture second in the Eastern Conference standings with 55 points from 30 matches. The side have scored 73 goals this season, making them the league's highest-scoring team heading into the game.

Red Bull New York, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back after losing their previous two matches. They suffered a 2-0 defeat against Toronto FC in their last outing and sit ninth in the Eastern Conference with 36 points.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw in their first meeting of the 2026 MLS regular season in April. Inter Miami will now aim to secure another positive result against the New York outfit as the regular season approaches its conclusion.

When will the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match take place?

Indian viewers can watch the fixture in the early hours of Sunday, October 25, with kick-off scheduled for 3:00 AM IST.

Where will the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match take place?

The MLS fixture will be played at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey, USA.

Where can you watch the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match live on TV in India?

There is no confirmation for the television broadcaster for this match.

Where can you watch the Inter Miami vs New York Red Bulls match live online in India?

The match is available for live streaming on Apple TV.

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