Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Messi's MLS Match In India

Inter Miami CF will host Charlotte FC in a crucial Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at Nu Stadium in Miami on Saturday, November 7.

The fixture marks the final matchday of the 2026 MLS regular season, with both sides having already secured their places in the playoffs.

However, there is still plenty at stake, as Inter Miami will look to secure second place in the Eastern Conference, while Charlotte FC aim to improve their position ahead of the postseason.

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Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami are currently second in the Eastern Conference with 59 points from 33 matches.

A victory against Charlotte will confirm their No. 2 seed for the MLS Cup playoffs. Messi has scored 26 goals and provided 16 assists in the league this season, making him the leading contender for the MLS Golden Boot.

Charlotte FC, meanwhile, are fifth in the Eastern Conference with 53 points. Dean Smith's side head into the contest in good form after registering consecutive 4-0 victories against CF Montreal and Orlando City. A win against Miami, coupled with a favourable result in the Chicago Fire match, could help Charlotte move into fourth place.

Inter Miami also come into the fixture after securing a 2-1 victory over New England Revolution, with Messi scoring the winning goal. Charlotte, however, will be without Allan Saint-Maximin, who is suspended following his red card against Orlando City.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Date And Time

The MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Charlotte FC will be played on Sunday, November 8, in India. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Venue

The match will be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, United States.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Eastern Conference Standings

Inter Miami are currently second in the Eastern Conference with 59 points from 33 matches, having registered 16 wins, 11 draws and six defeats.

Charlotte FC are fifth with 53 points from 33 matches, with 15 wins, eight draws and 10 defeats.

A win will confirm Inter Miami's second-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Charlotte, meanwhile, need a victory against Miami and a favourable result for Chicago Fire to move into fourth place.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 10

Inter Miami Wins: 4

Charlotte FC Wins: 3

Draws: 3

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Live Telecast In India

The Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC MLS match will be available to watch live on Apple TV in India.

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Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC: Live Streaming In India

The Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC MLS match will be available for live streaming on the Apple TV app and website with an active subscription.

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