India vs Sri Lanka Warm-Up Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Three-Day Practice Match?

India vs Sri Lanka XI Latest Updates

Sri Lanka XI have won the toss and have opted to bat

KL Rahul will lead the Indian side after BCCI confirmed that, captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. It further stated that, as a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.

India (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, KL Rahul(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar

Sri Lanka XI (Batting XI, Fielding XI): Nishan Madushka, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha(c), Anjala Bandara(w), Nipun Dhananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundera, Ramesh Mendis, Dilum Sudeera, Keshara Nuwantha, Ravindu Rasantha

As this is a three-day practice fixture, both teams are using extended XIs.

The Indian Test squad begins its Sri Lankan campaign with a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo on Friday. India, captained by Shubman Gill for the Sri Lanka Test series, began their preparations with a three-day warm-up match. KL Rahul is leading the side on Day 1 after Gill was rested as a precaution following a finger injury.

This game will give players, particularly those unfamiliar with red-ball conditions in Sri Lanka, to acclimate themselves. Weather concerns surround the opening day, with rain threatening to disrupt play.

Lessons from India's struggles against South Africa last year have led the management to rethink its preparation for Test tours. The side will now get valuable red-ball practice against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in a three-day game before the Test series begins.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar absent, India can use the game to assess different bowling combinations before finalising the attack for the first Test. Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi could also get an opportunity in the match.

India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Date And Time

The India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match will be played from Aug. 7-9. Each day, the match is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Live Telecast

The India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Live Streaming

The India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

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India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Venue

The India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up match will be played at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground, Colombo

India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Weather Forecast

Colombo is expected to receive intermittent rain over the coming days, with heavy downpours likely through the weekend. As per AccuWeather, maximum temperatures will remain steady around 30°C to 31°C, while overnight lows will drop slightly to 26°C.

High humidity levels and consistent cloud cover are likely to persist alongside these frequent wet spells throughout the week.

India Vs Sri Lanka XI, Warm-Up Match: Squads

India: Shubman Gill (c), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Auqib Nabi, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain

SLC XI: Nishan Madushka, Ravindu Rashantha, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha (captain), Anjala Bandara, Nipun Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Asanka Manoj, Isitha Wijesundara, Ramesh Mendis, Kesara Nuwantha, Dilum Sudeera.

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