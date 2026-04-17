India vs South Africa Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I Live On TV And Online?

India's women's side has arrived in South Africa for a five-match T20I series, a key assignment in the lead-up to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Kingsmead in Durban will stage the first encounter on April 17, before hosting the second clash two days later on April 19.

At the helm for India is Harmanpreet Kaur, the architect of their breakthrough ICC triumph last year. On the other hand, leading batter Laura Wolvaardt will captain South Africa.

Speaking on Thursday, Harmanpreet Kaur highlighted the need to rotate players and ensure broad match exposure in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup. The India skipper said the team is optimistic about making full use of the five-match series against South Africa, adding that the fixtures will help settle combinations and build rhythm ahead of the tournament.

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"We want to take this opportunity very seriously and play our best cricket here. It's a great chance for us to come together and prepare well before the World Cup," Kaur said at the pre-series press conference.

South Africa's recent pedigree of back-to-back T20 World Cup final appearances contrasts sharply with India's group-stage exit last time. Yet, it is the former who appear under more pressure ahead of the upcoming tournament.

A 4-1 drubbing by defending champions New Zealand has exposed frailties, particularly with the bat, as they managed only one score above 160 and endured crushing losses of 80 and 92 runs in the first and last games.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I: Date And Time

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played from 9:30 p.m. IST on April 17.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I: Venue

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be played at Durban, Kingsmead.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I: Live Telecast

The India vs South Africa 1st T20I will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the match on the JioHotstar app and website.

IND-W vs SA-W 1st T20I: Squads

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Sune Luus, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Kayla Reyneke, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Anneke Bosch, Ayanda Hlubi, Tebogo Macheke, Eliz-mari Marx

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kashvee Gautam, Anushka Sharma, Uma Chetry, Bharti Fulmali

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